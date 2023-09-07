Nazara Technologies to raise Rs 410 crore from SBI Mutual Fund

Nazara Technologies currently has shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 750 crore.

Nazara Technologies said on September 7 that it has received board approval to raise Rs 410 crore from SBI Mutual Fund, the largest asset management company in India, through equity share issuance.

This move comes as the diversified gaming and sports media company looks to build a warchest for potential acquisitions to grow all its businesses.

The funds will be invested via three schemes of SBI Mutual Fund namely SBI Multicap Fund, SBI Magnum Global Fund and SBI Technology Opportunities Fund.

SBI Multicap Fund will be investing about Rs 200 crore, while SBI Magnum Global Fund is investing about Rs 120 crore and SBI Technology Opportunities Fund is investing the remaining Rs 90 crore, as per a stock market filing.

This fundraise comes on heels of Nazara Technologies allocating shares worth Rs 100 crore to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. Nazara Technologies currently has shareholder approval to raise up to Rs 750 crore. The firm had previously said it intends to raise this capital through qualified institutional placements, preferential allotment, or a combination of both.

“Making India the gaming nation of the world has been a long-pursued dream for all of us at Nazara. India’s largest domestic mutual fund investing in Nazara is an important milestone for us in this two decade long journey. We are very excited to welcome SBI Mutual Fund as our investor" said CEO Nitish Mittersain.

