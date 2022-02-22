English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Will Suspension of Commodity Derivatives tame inflation? ' today at 5pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds

    New AMC Samco Mutual Fund under fire from market regulator

    Samco MF has also been asked to process redemption requests of unit holders desiring an exit without charging any exit load. This exit will be provided at the prevailing NAV & the window for this will remain open between February 9-24.

    Sumaira Abidi
    February 22, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
    Representative Image: Reuters

    Representative Image: Reuters


    Newly launched asset management company - Samco Mutual Fund has come under fire from market regulator SEBI for misleading investors during their maiden New Fund Offer (NFO).

    In January, Samco MF had kicked off their first NFO - Samco Flexi Cap Fund touting it as a 'pure' equity scheme. The problem though is that besides the equity component, the scheme intended to allocate up to 35% in TREPS (Tri-party repo dealing & settlement). TREPS is a platform where mutual funds, corporates, insurance companies etc. can borrow or lend excess cash on an overnight basis. Due to this nature, any allocation to TREPS is considered a cash call by the mutual fund scheme.

    SEBI's view therefore was that any scheme with such a high cash allocation fails to be called a 'pure' equity scheme. To put it in context, the average cash allocation by schemes in the flexi cap category stands at approximately 4%. Samco Mutual Fund has now altered the tagline of its flexicap fund from 'pure' equity fund to 'dynamic' equity fund.

    According to a communication issued by Samco MF to its unit holders, they state the below as the advisory issued by SEBI:

    The Unit Holders of SAMCO Flexi Cap Fund are requested to note that in order to ensure that disclosures are true, clear, and complete, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide email dated February 03, 2022 has advised SAMCO Mutual Fund to:

    1. Incorporate the clauses pertaining to Hexashield Framework in investment strategy section of the SID of SAMCO Flexi Cap Fund;

    2. To change the tagline of Mutual Fund to avoid dissonance with regulatory parlance;

    3. Rectify the incorrect disclosures done on SAMCO Mutual Fund's website w.r.t. asset allocation mentioned in the scheme information document ("SID") of SAMCO Flexi Cap Fund

    The AMC will also pay interest at the rate of 15 percent per annum from the last date of NFO to exiting investors.

    Close

    Related stories

    Experts largely term this action by Samco MF as a case of 'mis-representation'.

    Feroze Azeez, deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth says combination of 3 'new' factors is never preferable. In this case - 'new' scheme following a 'new' concept of research & by a 'new' AMC. He adds that this episode is also a reflection of the newer AMCs not having strengthened their departments of compliance & operations... urging similar AMCs to stress on evolving the support verticals.

    Mohit Gang, CEO & Co-founder of moneyfront.in says the Samco incident is a timely reminder to all investors to not get swayed by advertising catchlines. It's important to dissect the process behind claims which an AMC or scheme is making. One cannot blindly invest without knowing if the scheme indeed is true-to-label. This also reaffirms the faith of investors in SEBI that the regulator is keeping its eyes and ears to the ground and reprimanding fund houses for unsubstantiated claims.

    Some industry insiders add that the exit to investors should have been provided at the NFO NAV of `10 & not the prevailing NAV which as of Feb 22 stands a shade below it at `9.88.

    Samco MF has also now introduced clauses pertaining to Hexashield Framework in the scheme's investment strategy section.

    Moneycontrol has written to Samco MF inquiring about this lapse & is awaiting their reply.
    Sumaira Abidi
    Tags: #Flexi Cap Fund #market regulator #SAMCO Flexi Cap Fund #SEBI
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 01:41 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.