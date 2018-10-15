App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MF distributors relieved as govt defers reverse charge mechanism to Sept 2019

Reverse charge is a mechanism where the recipient of the goods and/or services is liable to pay GST instead of the supplier

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Providing a big relief to small mutual fund distributors, the GST council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, has deferred the implementation of reverse charge mechanism (RCM) by another one year to September 2019 from Sep 2018.

Reverse charge is a mechanism where the recipient of the goods and/or services is liable to pay GST instead of the supplier. This is an anti-tax-evasion measure to ensure that transactions by unregistered people don’t escape tax. So, in a normal transaction, the supplier of goods or service charges the tax and pays to the government, but in this case, the responsibility reverses and falls on the buyer.

Also, the purpose of this charge is to increase tax compliance and tax revenues. Earlier, the government was unable to collect service tax from various unorganised sectors like goods transport. Compliances and tax collections will, therefore, be increased through reverse charge mechanism.

This move will benefit mutual fund distributors that have earnings of less than Rs 20 lakh a year, particularly for distributors who do not have a GST registration number or have surrendered their GST registration number.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

Out of total 46,000 MF distributors in India, only 6 percent earn above Rs 20 lakh a year.

Registered distributors are liable to pay GST on their services to the asset management companies for which they can claim input tax credit. As most of them work from small offices with computers as their only equipment, the likelihood of significant input supplies to avail credit is low.

For unregistered agents, the fund house receiving the service will pay 18 percent tax on their behalf. If RCM came into effect the fund houses would have deducted it from their commission.

“This is beneficial to small distributors who work from small offices and earn less than Rs 20 lakh per year,” said a Mumbai-based distributor.

For distributors that have already done GST registration, fund houses will continue to follow forward charge mechanism, wherein MFs will pay the gross commission to them, while these distributors will continue to avail the benefits of input credit.

The RCM was to kick in from July but got deferred by three months to September this year and now further to September 2019. The distributors’ body had recommended that the government should grant an exemption to small distributors who earn less than Rs 20 lakh annually.

Earlier in October 2017, the GST council had first introduced RCM to benefit small businesses until March 2018. Later, the Central Board of Indirect Tax and Custom (CBIC) extended RCM benefits until June 2018 and then to September 2018.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 05:27 pm

tags #Business #MF News #Reverse Charge Mechanism

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.