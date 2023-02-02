English
    Most Adani Group stocks hit lower circuit as rout deepens

    Since last week, the Adani group lost around Rs 7.44 lakh crore in market value.

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    February 02, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST
    Adani group's stocks have nosedived after the Hindenburg report's release

    Shares of most Adani Group companies slipped to their respective lower circuits on February 2 as the selloff for Adani stocks intensified.

    Dark clouds continued to surround Adani Group stocks following a report from Bloomberg citing sources that Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm has also stopped accepting securities of Gautam Adani’s group of firms as collateral for margin loans.

    The move by CitiGroup Inc comes just a day after a similar decision was taken by Swiss lender Credit Suisse's private banking arm.

    Adding to that, the surprise move to withdraw the Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer of Adani Group's flagship Adani Enterprises weighed on the stock as it slipped to a  low of Rs 1,815.05 on February 2. The decision to withdraw the public offer just a day after it was fully subscribed came in the wake of the recent fall in the stock.