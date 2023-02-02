Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; IT, FMCG gain, oil & gas, power drag
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal, power and oil & gas indices down 1-3 percent, while FMCG and IT indices up 1 percent each.
10:00 AM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index up 0.4 percent led by PNB, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra
09:53 AM IST
Ashok Leyland share gains 3% after company reports strong sales in January
09:47 AM IST
Britannia Industries Q3 profit jumps 156% YoY to Rs 932 crore
09:41 AM IST
Nifty Metal index sheds 1 percent dragged by Adani Enterprises, Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries
09:37 AM IST
Raunak Karwa, Founder and CEO of FinLearn Academy
The Union budget was an inclusive one with a focus on most sectors. The allocation on Education has been hiked by 13% to Rs 5.17 Lakh crore. This will help build new capacity in rural areas, and improve the existing facilities. The outlay will help develop new skills and earning streams via passive means.
The announcement under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) for skilling of youths. The 30 new Skill India International Centres across different states will help develop talent and thereby output. The AI centers will help the acceptability of machine learning.
09:34 AM IST
Asian shares jump, dollar eases after Jerome Powell comments
09:31 AM IST
BSE Information Technology index up 1 percent led by Brightcom Group, Coforge, Cyient
09:22 AM IST
Adani group stocks locked at lower circuit post FPO calls off
08:45 AM IST
Domestic equities could see a weaker opening: Prashanth Tapse
08:42 AM IST
State-run OMCs receive Rs 30,000 crore for capital support
08:28 AM IST
Gold scales late-April highs after dovish Fed
08:19 AM IST
Oil prices rise after US Fed hikes rates, weakening the dollar
08:05 AM IST
US Fed unveils smaller rate hike but signals inflation fight not over
08:01 AM IST
Adani bonds hit distress levels, FPO withdrawn amid pressure over Hindenburg report
07:55 AM IST
Asian markets trade higher with Hang Seng, Taiwan Weighted up 0.5 percent each
07:51 AM IST
Wall Street rallies as Fed's Jerome Powell nods to easing inflation after rate hike
07:47 AM IST
Britannia Q3 net profit zooms 151% to Rs 932 crore led by one time gain
07:40 AM IST
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower amid volatility.
The Sensex was down 90.80 points or 0.15% at 59617.28, and the Nifty was down 63.80 points or 0.36% at 17552.50. About 1779 shares have advanced, 1062 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
February 02, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.4 percent led by PNB, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra
February 02, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
Ashok Leyland share gains 3%
Ashok Leyland has sold 17,200 units in the month of January 2023, growing 23% over a year-ago period with healthy growth across segments.
Medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales increased by 28% to 11,050 units in the same period, and light commercial vehicle segment registered 17% YoY growth at 6,150 units for January.
February 02, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST
Britannia Industries has reported a 156% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 932.4 crore for December FY23 quarter led by strong operating performance and exceptional income of Rs 359 crore.
Revenue from operations at Rs 4,197 crore grew by 17.4% over a year-ago period. EBITDA jumped 51.5% to Rs 817.6 crore for the quarter YoY.
February 02, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
Nifty Metal index shed 1 percent dragged by Adani Enterprises, Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries
February 02, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
February 02, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
Asian shares jump
Asian stocks jumped on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.84% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.37%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.37%.
Chinese stocks were 0.11% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up nearly 1%.
In the currency market, the dollar spiked lower following Powell's remarks, with the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, falling to a fresh nine-month low of 100.80. It was last at 100.98.
The euro was up 0.2% to $1.1011. The yen strengthened 0.22% to 128.65 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2372, down 0.03% on the day.
February 02, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
BSE Information Technology index rose 1 percent led by Brightcom Group, Coforge, Cyient
February 02, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Union Budget 2023 turned out to be excellent from the market perspective. Fiscal prudence, the clear glide path for fiscal consolidation, massive capex of Rs 10 lakh crores, relief to income tax payers, credible growth and tax projections for FY24 and above all the growth orientation of the Budget makes it market-friendly.
The excessive volatility triggered by the crash in Adani stocks will die down after sometime. FIIs will have to invest in India if they are to benefit from the India Growth Story. Meanwhile, the situation in the mother market of the US is slowly improving. The expected reduction in rate hike to 25bp and the slightly less hawkish commentary are positive for global equity markets. Investors may do calibrated buying in high quality large-caps. IT and capital goods stocks are on strong wicket.
February 02, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
Adani Group stocks in Focus
Adani Group stocks locked at lower circuit on February 2 as Adani Enterprises has cancelled its Follow-On Public Offering (FPO).
The money will return to its investors amid ongoing controversy after American short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report, Adani Enterprises said.
Adani Transmission touched 52-week low of Rs 1,557.25 and quoting at Rs 1,557.25, down Rs 173.00, or 10 percent.
Adani Green Energy touched 52-week low of Rs 1,038.05 and quoting at Rs 1,038.05, down Rs 115.30, or 10 percent.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone touched 52-week low of Rs 442.95 and quoting at Rs 442.95, down Rs 49.20, or 10 percent.
Adani Total Gas was quoting at Rs 1,711.50, down Rs 190.15, or 10 percent and Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,915.85, down Rs 212.85, or 10 percent.
Adani Power was quoting at Rs 202.15, down Rs 10.60, or 4.98 percent and Adani Wilmar was quoting at Rs 421.45, down Rs 22.15, or 4.99 percent.
February 02, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
February 02, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on February 2 with Nifty below 17,500 amid positive global cues.
At 09:16 hrs , the Sensex is down 413.60 points or 0.69% at 59294.48, and the Nifty down 145.50 points or 0.83% at 17470.80. About 918 shares have advanced, 1009 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.
SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, ITC, Bajaj Auto and HCL Technologies were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI and UPL.