Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; IT, FMCG gain, oil & gas, power drag

Raunak Karwa, Founder and CEO of FinLearn Academy

The Union budget was an inclusive one with a focus on most sectors. The allocation on Education has been hiked by 13% to Rs 5.17 Lakh crore. This will help build new capacity in rural areas, and improve the existing facilities. The outlay will help develop new skills and earning streams via passive means.

The announcement under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) for skilling of youths. The 30 new Skill India International Centres across different states will help develop talent and thereby output. The AI centers will help the acceptability of machine learning.