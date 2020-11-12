Morning Stars | A touch of nature before taking on the tech

Even though some Pune stereotypes are no longer relevant, the city remains notorious for marching to its own lazy rhythms. However, Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL (Sterlite Technologies Limited), does not allow himself any tardiness.

The IIT Kanpur alumnus is up by dawn every day to catch the first light in the Deccan sky and the soft chirping of the birds. Then Agarwal has masala chai with his wife. Elemental experiences such as these centre him enough to later immerse into his very techie world of connectivity and wireless networks. He also enjoys the hot pohe and vada-pav Pune offers right from morning on nearly every street corner.

Excerpts from a chat with Agarwal about his morning routine.

What time do you get up on working days? What do you like about morning?

I am a morning person. My day starts before 5am irrespective of weekdays or weekends. The best part of morning is the calmness, the gentle chirping of the birds and the multiple hues of the sun.

Seven hours.

What would mornings be like at IIT Kanpur? Can you share a funny anecdote?

During the first semester at IIT Kanpur, there was mandatory physical exercise at 6 am on certain days of the week. This used to be the most difficult part for most of the students. We would have slept between 0-5 hrs. And only a random few bathrooms would have running water. In retrospect, it is funny, but was extremely painful at the time.

Do you reach for your phone for news/ messages right away or do you stay offline for a while?

I prefer to stay away from my phone in the morning and avoid news or messages.

What are the two or three things you do in the morning that are important for you to start the day on the right note?

I start off my day with meditation and yoga. Recently, I have picked up gardening and I love to spend time growing various kinds of plants and learning and experimenting with various techniques. I then make some masala chai and enjoy a cup with my wife.

What kind of exercises and/or meditation do you do in the morning?

I start off with meditation, pranayama and some light yoga.

What is your regular news source in the morning? And what do you have while you consume news (coffee, tea or something else)?

I avoid reading/ watching news in the morning or otherwise. I skim through the digital The Indian Express occasionally.

What's a must-have component/ nutrient in your breakfast?

I prefer almonds, walnuts and some plant-protein-based breakfast.

What are the two or three cities that you have worked in and know well, and what do you like about mornings in those places?

My last two roles have been in Pune and Atlanta and I know both cities well. What I love about Pune is the gradual awakening of the city, the unrushed mornings, great weather throughout the year and the friendliness of the people. Fresh vada-pav and pohe for breakfast around several joints in the city is just amazing. In Atlanta, most of the people start their day early and it is great to have a working day from 7 am to 4 pm. The balance between the hustle and the US southern charm is worth experiencing.

How do you decide what to wear at work? Is there anything you are particular about with regards to your attire?

When I am in the office, I wear comfortable shirts with a pair of black jeans. For formal meetings, I wear formal shirts with dark trousers and suits or business jackets.