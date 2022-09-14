English
    Moonlighting 'not ethically right': IBM’s Sandip Patel backs Rishad Premji's stance

    Wipro chairman Rishad Premji has described moonlighting as "cheating - plain and simple".

    Debangana Ghosh
    September 14, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

    IBM India’s managing director Sandip Patel on September 14 echoed the sentiments of Wipro chairman Rishad Premji on moonlighting, calling the practice "not ethically right".

    This comes a day after Infosys issued a strongly worded email to its employees, stating that it “strictly discourages dual employment”, and defined moonlighting as the practice of having a second job during or outside of regular work hours.

    Speaking at IBM’s flagship event Think, Patel said, “You know Rishad’s position on this (moonlighting), I share his position. In IBM, all the employees when on boarded, they sign an agreement which says they are going to be working full time for IBM.”

    “So, not withstanding what people can do with the rest of their time, it’s not ethically right to do that. That’s my position and you have heard what the industry had to say,” he added.

    Premji had, last month, described moonlighting as "cheating" while commenting on the practice on social media. "There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple,” he had tweeted on August 20.

    As per a survey by Kotak Institutional Equities from July, at least 65 per cent of the 400 IT/ITeS employees surveyed responded saying that either they had held part-time occupations during work from home or knew a colleague who did.

    Moonlighting has added on to the ongoing concerns of IT companies around margin pressures and higher attrition rates amidst difficult business environment.

    In an earlier interview with Moneycontrol, former Infosys director and Aarin Capital co-founder TV Mohandas Pai had said, “Employees are bound by an employment agreement and its terms, but apart from that, are free to do what they want as long as they are not using company’s IP (intellectual property), its assets or anything else.”

    He had added that being involved in other jobs during the working hours allotted by one employer can be seen as unethical and a breach of contract.
