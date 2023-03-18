English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 18, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST
    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    76 samples of new Covid variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data

    The XBB 1.16 variant was first found in January when two samples tested positive for the variant while in February a total of 59 samples were found. More here.

    mc selects

    Punjab Police arrest Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, internet shut in state

    Six associates of the controversial Khalistan sympathiser were also detained in Jalandhar. The Punjab police issued an appeal to maintain law and order and called for peace in the state. More here.

    CBSE warns schools against starting academic session before April 1

    The warning by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) comes after several schools commenced their academic session, especially for Classes 10 and 12. More here.

    Kala Ghoda in Mumbai: The historic precinct where the Constitution was written 

    Every year, for some nine days, the South Mumbai neighbourhood of Kala Ghoda comes alive. The annual Kala Ghoda Arts Festival that concluded its latest edition just last month, started in 1999 and has grown into an important event that kicks off the city’s cultural calendar. But even as thousands of patrons visit the festival, many do so without realising the history that surrounds them. More here.

    Meta rolls out paid verifications for Instagram, Facebook in the US

    Facebook parent Meta has launched its paid verification programme — Meta Verified — in the United States, as the company looks to boost revenue amid layoffs. More here.

