    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the big stories to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST
    A round-up of the big stories

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Freshworks co-founder and CTO Shan Krishnaswamy quits

    Freshworks co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Shan Krishnaswamy left the company in September 2022 amid a management rejig, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) major said on March 8 in response to queries about the exit. More here.

    Tech View | Late recovery helps Nifty form bullish candle, 17,800 crucial for uptrend

    The Nifty ended higher for the third straight session following a recovery in the last 30 minutes of the trade on March 8, aided by gains in banks, auto, FMCG and oil & gas names. More here.

    SEBI tightens norms for buybacks through stock exchange route

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 8 released a circular chalking out restrictions on placements of bids, price and volume for a company seeking to buy back its shares through the exchange route. More here.

    SEBI asks investors to link PAN with Aadhaar by March 31

    The non-compliance with this would be considered non-KYC compliant, and there could be restrictions on securities and other transactions until the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar are linked, Sebi said in a statement. More here.

    Cholamandalam eyes a major stake in Aptus

    Talks began after Aptus Promoter and Managing Director M Anandan failed to pick a successor in the family to run the business, CNBC-TV18 has reported. More here.

    Google's ex-VP shares top skill looked for at job interviews: 'Very few people had it'

    Elaborating on how she would evaluate candidates during their interviews at Google, Claire Hughes Johnson shared that she always watched for two words: 'I' and 'we'. More here.

    Deepak Chahar starts his entrepreneurial journey with fantasy sports brand

    Fantasy sports is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 32 percent and by 2025 revenue can touch Rs 1,65,000 crore. More here.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aadhaar #aptus #Cholamandalam #cricket #CSK #Deepak Chahar #Freshworks #Google #Moneycontrol Selects #Nifty #PAN #SEBI #shan krishnaswamy #stocks
    first published: Mar 8, 2023 06:22 pm