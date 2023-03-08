A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Freshworks co-founder and CTO Shan Krishnaswamy quits

Freshworks co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Shan Krishnaswamy left the company in September 2022 amid a management rejig, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) major said on March 8 in response to queries about the exit. More here.

Tech View | Late recovery helps Nifty form bullish candle, 17,800 crucial for uptrend

The Nifty ended higher for the third straight session following a recovery in the last 30 minutes of the trade on March 8, aided by gains in banks, auto, FMCG and oil & gas names. More here.

SEBI tightens norms for buybacks through stock exchange route

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 8 released a circular chalking out restrictions on placements of bids, price and volume for a company seeking to buy back its shares through the exchange route. More here.

SEBI asks investors to link PAN with Aadhaar by March 31

The non-compliance with this would be considered non-KYC compliant, and there could be restrictions on securities and other transactions until the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar are linked, Sebi said in a statement. More here.

Cholamandalam eyes a major stake in Aptus

Talks began after Aptus Promoter and Managing Director M Anandan failed to pick a successor in the family to run the business, CNBC-TV18 has reported. More here.

Google's ex-VP shares top skill looked for at job interviews: 'Very few people had it'

Elaborating on how she would evaluate candidates during their interviews at Google, Claire Hughes Johnson shared that she always watched for two words: 'I' and 'we'. More here.

Deepak Chahar starts his entrepreneurial journey with fantasy sports brand

Fantasy sports is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 32 percent and by 2025 revenue can touch Rs 1,65,000 crore. More here.