App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Quick Take | UltraTech Q3: Double-digit volume growth continues

The realisations came in higher on year-on-year but faced some pressure on a sequential basis as the cement prices weakened in most parts of the country during the quarter.

Sachin Pal @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement maker, posted a decent performance in Q3FY19. Standalone revenue grew 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) driven by incremental volumes resulting from the consolidation of cement assets of JP Associates (JPA). Volume growth of 13 percent was driven by strong domestic cement demand.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was Rs 1,390 crores compared to Rs 1,269 crores in the same period last year. EBITDA margins contracted ~120 bps YoY and 70 bps quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) on a rise in input costs.

Realisations were better YoY but subdued sequentially as cement prices weakened in most parts of the country during the quarter. Cost per tonne fell sequentially as prices of key inputs pet coke and crude oil moderated. However, the realisation decline kept the EBITDA per tonne under pressure on a sequential basis.

Large scale infrastructure construction activities aided healthy demand and in turn volume growth. UltraTech expects the demand trend to outpace the GDP growth rate in the near term.

related news

UltraTech (CMP: 3,795; Market cap: 1,04,225 crores) has been consolidating market presence through mergers and acquisitions and has increased cost discipline to bring in operating efficiencies. Although it enjoys a strong market leadership position, the current valuations appear stretched from a medium-term perspective. The market continues to remain volatile and long term investors can look forward to accumulating this stock during corrections.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Companies #earnings #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Result Analysis #Sector analysis #UltraTech Cement

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.