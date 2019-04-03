App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Marico Q4 update: Volume growth on expected lines; improving margin profile a key positive

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Highlights:
Rural growth higher than urban, but wholesale traction concerning
Urban-centric channels -- e-commerce and modern trade -- in fine fettle
India business gains from a deflationary raw material cycle
-------------------------------------------------

Marico’s business update for Q4 FY19 provides a dipstick check of the short-term trends before the onset of the quarterly results from the FMCG space.

Read: What explains a relatively steady show by the FMCG companies?

Rural growth higher but needs a close watch

The management said demand conditions are stable, with rural growth ahead of urban, similar to the trend witnessed in the last seven quarters. However, it flagged that demand momentum in the hinterland may have moderated. In March, demand sluggishness has been witnessed through the wholesale channel. It must be noted that the wholesale channel has a rural skew.

related news

Modern trade channels doing well

In fact, urban-oriented channels such as modern trade and e-commerce continue to do well. Share of modern trade in total turnover is expected to be way higher in FY20 compared to FY19 when it clocked 11 percent of sales. Similarly, as per the company's Q3 update, the share of e-commerce has already crossed three percent compared to less than a percent a year back.

However, share of Canteen Stores Department (CSD) has stabilised to three percent from seven percent in FY18. Challenges in CSD sales seem to have passed.

Domestic volume growth

The management appears positive on volume growth in Parachute (36 percent of domestic sales). Last quarter, it clocked nine percent volume growth.

The point to note is that overall volume growth in the last quarter was just five percent on account of subdued performance in Saffola edible oil (18 percent of sales) and low margin brands (Nihar Naturals and Oil of Malabar) from its coconut oil portfolio.

As far as Saffola edible oil is concerned, the management sees better sequential performance on account of marketing initiatives. Value-added hair oils (26 percent of sales) had a weak quarter and hence we would look forward to further commentary on this front.

Overall domestic volume growth is in line with the guidance, which should translate to about 10 percent volume growth coming on a soft base of one percent growth.

Operating margin to improve sequentially

The management expects operating margin is to improve moderately as input costs have eased and operating leverage benefits are also expected to show.

Takeaways:

Q4 volume growth commentary takes out any concern on any significant market share loss in segments, wherein it is witnessing heightened competition. The company seems to be on track with its near-term volume guidance of about 10 percent, albeit on a soft base.

Demand slackness in wholesale channel needs to be watched closely, which comes close on the heels of similar commentary from Dabur.

However, what keep us invested in the Marico story is the copra cost deflation cycle. The management expects a substantial decline in copra prices (around 20 percent year-on-year) in the new season from March. As copra constitute about 45 percent of the raw material cost, this should help the company’s earnings in a significant way. The management has maintained its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin guidance of more than 18 percent in FY20.

The management’s decision to harness its raw material cost advantage for long-term investments is a crucial strategic move as it helps in reducing dependence on Parachute and Saffola and drive growth in the premium segment. We acknowledge that categories like male grooming, serums, hair nourishment and foods are expected to have a significantly higher share in the next five years.

After having declined 13 percent from the highs earlier this year, the stock has been trading sideways for the last two months. At present, the counter is trading at 40 times FY20 estimated earnings, which is an about 16 percent discount to the market leader. At current levels, the stock provides an opportunity to accumulate for an increasingly diversified consumption story.

Follow @anubhavsays

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol Research analysts do not hold positions in the companies discussed here
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 04:33 pm

tags ##monthly numbers #Business #Companies #Marico #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #Parachute #Recommendations #Sector analysis

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Evan Peters Will Not Feature in American Horror Story Season 9

Chopper Scam: Court Extends Gupta's Custody, to be Confronted With Kam ...

IPL 2019 | Will the Real Royal Challengers Bangalore Please Stand up?

China Rages Over US Move to Blacklist Masood Azhar, Blames Washington ...

Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg ...

Secularism is Not Anti-Religion and Both BJP and Congress Are Guilty o ...

Sensex Snaps 4-day Winning Streak, Drops 180 Points

Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai But Fans Aren't Buy ...

Jio Effect: Airtel Announces Free 4G Hotspot Device With Rs 399 And Rs ...

Congress manifesto favours separatists, terrorists, says Nirmala Sitha ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

Govt, RBI will have to bring new rules: Amitabh Kant on SC order on Fe ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Triple talaq debate divides women and men in ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower on Skymet's 'below normal' monsoon war ...

Metropolis Healthcare IPO: Here's what analysts recommend

Here's why market expert Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on Asian Paints

RBI far more dovish than it was 3 months ago, says Adrian Mowat

BJP and Congress alone cannot represent entire country, says Jayapraka ...

Congress Manifesto 2019: To fulfil job dreams for its citizens, party ...

Voters rate govt 'below average' on governance, says ADR report, holds ...

Malaysian leader Najib Razak pleads not guilty to all charges of corru ...

Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De: Despite #MeToo, Bollywood continues to pr ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

WhatsApp adds new invite system to let you decide if you want to join ...

Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha drop Karan Jo ...

Kalank Trailer Launch Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sona ...

Irrfan Khan confirms his recovery, pens a heartfelt thank you message ...

Sacred Games' Jatin Sarna to play Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’ ...

Chris Hemsworth wants Joe Russo to try spicy Indian food, wants to see ...

“Boney Kapoor thinks that the Urvashi Rautela controversy is fabrica ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

IPL 2019, MI vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh kissed Yuvraj Singh and left him ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.