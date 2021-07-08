MARKET NEWS

IRCTC: What’s the stock really worth?

While vengeance travel post COVID is likely to benefit all travel and tourism players, the reason for investors to on-board this train for the long haul is its unique offering. IRCTC is a combination of three to four priced businesses under one umbrella with an opportunity for value unlocking; not to forget the new vistas opening up for the company in exciting growth areas.

