App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 01:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Increased Brexit uncertainty keeps UK asset classes edgy; keep Sterling exposure hedged

Anubhav Sahu @anubhavsays
Whatsapp

Highlights:
- UK Parliament voted down Theresa May’s re-negotiated deal
- Irish backstop remains a thorny issue
- Parliament to decide on 'no deal' and deadline (March 29) extension
- Heightened uncertainty to further dampens trade and investment in the UK
- Investors advised to keep Sterling exposure hedged

-------------------------------------------------

UK Parliament has voted down yet another deal on Brexit with 17 days to go for the current deadline. It’s remarkable that over the last two months, Theresa May’s government had to re-negotiate this proposal with the European Union (EU). Earlier this week, May had ensured legal assurances from the EU on the thorny issue of -- Irish backstop -- but this was not enough.

After the March 12 vote, Asian markets are trading negative this morning with Nikkei down a percent. FTSE 100 futures is trading 1.6 percent lower, while the dollar-pound has stabilised after a sharp volatility through March 12. Read: Brexit in limbo

So, what went wrong?

The deal has been weighed down by the concerns regarding Irish backstop. Backstop is an agreement over the Irish border, which separates Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and guarantees that the Irish border remains open regardless of the trade negotiation outcome between the EU and UK. It is noteworthy that current deal involves a 21-month transition period before the final exit in 2020, during which trade relationship would be figured out.

related news

The idea is to keep Northern Ireland (part of UK) under the EU customs union to prevent a hard border within the island of Ireland if Brexit happens without an all-encompassing trade deal. This has been necessitated by UK’s commitments made to Northern Ireland in the late 90s (Good Friday agreement).

Those opposing the May’s proposal see this provision as a key concern as it compromises UK’s ability to struck comprehensive trade deals with other countries.

Legal assurance not enough

To overcome this concern, on March 11, UK did get legal assurances from the EU that Irish backstop is temporary. However, UK’s Attorney General opined that risk remains that UK would have no lawful means of exiting the backstop once it gets imposed. In other words, this means EU customs laws on Northern Ireland could continue indefinitely.

What next?

In the immediate future there are two crucial steps to be followed. On March 13, UK parliament has to vote on a no-deal Brexit. If it is defeated then on the following day (March 14) Parliament has to vote on Article 50, i.e. whether to extend the March 29 deadline.

EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said, “The EU has done everything it can to help get the Withdrawal Agreement over the line” and its 'no-deal' preparations were now 'more important than ever before'. This highlights heightened uncertainty in the coming days.

Revised timetable

Source: BBC

Preparedness

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond had earlier confirmed that 4.2 billion pounds has been made available for Brexit preparations. Bank of England (BoE) also announced that it was increasing its lending facilities for commercial banks over the next few months to tackle financial transactions post-Brexit. Further, frequency of BoE's liquidity operations would switch to weekly from monthly in the days to come as was in the time of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

However, now contingency plans are up in case of a no-deal Brexit scenario. On March 13, UK government would announce detailed plans on how the border with Ireland would be managed in case on no-deal Brexit.

Takeaways

There is high likelihood of an amendment to Article 50 and hence extension of the March 29 deadline. The current heightened uncertainty further dampens trade and investment in the UK.

For investors, we continue to suggest that given the political backdrop, it is advisable to keep the sterling exposure hedged. Indian investors should keep a close watch on UK developments as the disorderly Brexit would further drag regional growth outlook and could have a contagion effect. Mark Carney, Governor, BoE, said earlier that no-deal Brexit would raise the probability of 'negative quarters' of growth.

Follow @anubhavsays

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research page.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Article 50 #Brexit #Irish backstop #macro #Mark Carney #Michel Barnier #moneycontrol analysis #Moneycontrol Research #video #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Army Man Shot Dead by Militants Outside His Home in South Kashmir’s ...

PHOTOS: Venezuelans Swarm Sewage Drains in Search of Water

Market Rallies for 3rd Straight Day; Sensex Jumps 216 Points

Priyanka Chopra's Mercedes-Maybach Gifted by Nick Jonas is worth Rs 2. ...

Grounded: A Look at All Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes That Are Being Suspend ...

VAR Supporter Guardiola Wants Quicker Decisions

Kidnapped Boy Found Murdered Behind Home in MP’s Satna Days After Tw ...

Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief Day After Arrest as He Vows to ...

Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex ends higher for the third consecutive sess ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Bihar's Gaya, parents forced to put ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Triple Frontier movie review: This Netflix heist thriller is an all-bo ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirms his credentials as game' ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Usman Khawaj ...

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film

Varun Dhawan heads back to UK for Street Dancer after the magnificent ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singh parivaar: Ranveer Singh, Deepik ...

Rohit Shetty’s ‘cop universe’ to end with a female cop, details ...

Kalank background score composer Sanchit Balhara rubbishes plagiarism ...

Lady Gaga smashes the Internet with her pregnancy tweet
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.