Auto numbers April 2020: No sales due to lockdown

- No sale in domestic market in April-2020 due to COVID-19 lockdown- Post 20 April, companies started exporting- The tractors segment, however, saw small domestic volumes

Auto companies have come under tremendous pressure due to the COVID-19 outbreak as production halted and dealerships had to be closed down. The complete lockdown in April led to companies reporting zero sales in the domestic market.

Tractor manufacturers though saw some sales in the domestic market. However, the numbers are much lower compared to a year ago. Escorts and M&M sold 613 and 4,772 units in the month, respectively. Though the numbers are lower by 87.7 percent and 83.3 percent respectively from a year ago.

After the lockdown was relaxed a bit on 20 April, companies started exports. Given the short period, exports too were down in the range of 65-93 percent.

The road ahead would continue to be challenging for auto companies as they need to maintain social distancing both in factories and dealerships.

We believe that the demand for the commercial vehicle (CV) segment would pick up slowly as its demand is directly correlated with the economy. Passenger vehicle (PV) and two-wheeler (2W) segments, however, can recover after the lockdown is over as people may prefer personal vehicles to public transport. Here too, affordability matters, as the threat of job losses looms large in several sectors.

BS-VI implementation is also a challenge for auto majors as the cost of ownership is expected to rise which may thwart demand recovery.

Lastly, higher reservoir levels, adequate soil moisture condition, a good Rabi crop and normal monsoons augur well for tractor demand in the next few months.

