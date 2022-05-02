Moneycontrol PRO and Espresso present Super25 3.0 on Monday, 2nd May, at 8 pm, with Nooresh Merani as a Key Note Speaker

Super25 3.0, India’s largest online stock traders conference, is here. Some of the best speakers from the trading world will share their deeper investment domain knowledge with retail stock trading during this event.

An exclusive annual event from the Traders Gurukul family, the online conference is based entirely on Stock Investing.

This year, Moneycontrol Pro is also streaming these live webinars on 2nd-30th May, 2022, from 8 pm to 10 pm daily. You can access the stream here.

Session recordings will be made available 7-10 days after the event end date on this page and will be accessible for the next one month only. To know more, click here.



In this first Super25 3.0 webinar, watch Nooresh Merani, Founder, Analyse India, hosting the ‘Stock Trading Keynote’ session.

Mr. Nooresh Merani is an IT Engineer for Mumbai University by qualification and now a blogger /advisor/educator/trader by profession. He is also a SEBI Registered Investment Adviser. Mr Merani is a blogger for last 10-12 years - www.nooreshtech.co.in with Technical Views on Indian Equity Markets, Global Indices, Commodities and more.

He has trained more than 2000 participants on Technical Analysis over the last 10 years with training sections across Indian metros and even other cities like Indore, Surat, Ahmedabad, Pune.

The speakers for the event are Nooresh Meerani, Nataraj Malavade, Gaurav Bissa, Kirubakaran Rajendran, N.S Fidai, Gautam Shah, Gurumoorthy, Gunjan Dua, Brijesh Bhatia, Ankit Chaudhary, Geethanand Reddy, Rajesh Sriwastava, Sanket Thakar, E. Ramakrishna, Balaji, Rishikesh, Jubran Siddique, Rakesh Pujara, Aseem, Sovit Manjani, Utkarsh Jaiswal, Nishant Bali, Arun, Parveen & Ashok Devanampriya.

