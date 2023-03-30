Last Updated : March 30, 2023 / 07:11 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
SEBI chief: ASBA-like facility for secondary markets will be optional for brokers and investors
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on March 29 gave its nod for the Application Supported By Blocked Amount (ASBA) facility for the secondary market. "At this stage, it will be optional for brokers and investors to offer and avail of this," SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said, while addressing the press after the board meeting of the market regulator. Read more here.