English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : September 29, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms Doji pattern ahead of F&O expiry; 16,800 to be crucial support

      The Nifty index has formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near its opening levels, indicating the indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future market trend. The index is near its crucial support level of 16,800-16,700, and if that gets broken then there could be further sharp selling in the market; otherwise, 17,000 is going to act as immediate resistance, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Swastik Pipe IPO to open for subscription
      Gyanvapi case: Next hearing
      Citroen C3 set to launch in India
      LML Electric to launch three new electric products
      Tomorrow
      RBI monetary policy decision
      Adani Enterprises to be included in Nifty50
      RBI tokenisation deadline for debit and credit cards
      Two-factor authentication deadline for demat account holders
      Delhi CM to launch 15-point action plan to fight air pollution in winter
      Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for Congress president's post
      Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi
      PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers likely to get 12th instalment
      IAF set to retire Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21 squadron
      Russia's Vladimir Putin likely to announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine, says UK
      Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke
      Optimus, Tesla's human-like robot, will be unveiled
      Last date to register for GATE 2023

      Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 India launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      Govt hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees and pensioners

      The Union Cabinet on September 28 announced a 4 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission. The hike takes DA to 38 percent from current 34 percent of basic pay/pension. The Finance Ministry said this hike is w.e.f. July 1, 2022. The government said the hike in salary and pension will benefit over 50 lakh government employees and about 62 lakh pensioners ahead of the festive season. Read here to know more

    • Your Money

      The best insurance policy for a senior citizen: Personal policy or employer’s group policy?

      Buying insurance for parents is a tricky topic for many. In most such cases, the regular health insurance option is no longer available. A separate plan tailored for senior citizens has more restrictions than the regular plan but are more accessible. At the same time, many private sector employers also offer an option for employees to enrol their parents in a voluntary group health insurance scheme. The question then arises: Which plan should an employee opt for? In a new series at Moneycontrol, we aim to demystify the corporate health plan and help you to make the most of your group health insurance plan. Read here.

    • Startup Tales

      Startups stare at 2-year funding freeze

      India-dedicated private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) firms are sitting on billions of dollars of dry powder but a full-blown funding revival in the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem is unlikely in the next 12-18 months as investors tread cautiously in an increasingly challenging macro environment. Read more here.

    • Automobile

      Tata Tiago EV launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh

      Tata Motors has introduced the battery powered  Tiago, sin four variants – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech LUX-  and is priced in the range of Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs. 11.79 lakh, ex-showroom India. Check details on applicability of introductory prices, booking commencement date, battery & charging options and infotainment system here.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra: 'We haven't really absorbed how powerful Chola empire was'

      Anand Mahindra has now focused his attention on one of southern India's most illustrious dynasties -- the Cholas. Sharing an informative video about the monuments created by the empire, the industrialist noted that Indians haven’t really absorbed how powerful the Cholas were. Read here.

    tags #Dearness allowance #Essential 7 #Health Insurance #market buzz #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #senior citizens #startups #stock market #Tata Tiago EV

    Must Listen

    Markets Podcast: Rupee may be at record low, but the situation is nowhere as bad as 2013

    Markets Podcast: Rupee may be at record low, but the situation is nowhere as bad as 2013

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.