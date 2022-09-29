Your Money

The best insurance policy for a senior citizen: Personal policy or employer’s group policy?

Buying insurance for parents is a tricky topic for many. In most such cases, the regular health insurance option is no longer available. A separate plan tailored for senior citizens has more restrictions than the regular plan but are more accessible. At the same time, many private sector employers also offer an option for employees to enrol their parents in a voluntary group health insurance scheme. The question then arises: Which plan should an employee opt for? In a new series at Moneycontrol, we aim to demystify the corporate health plan and help you to make the most of your group health insurance plan. Read here.