Mindtree Q4 PAT may dip 0.6% QoQ to Rs. 434.7 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Mindtree announced on May 20 that it will acquire the NxTDigital Business, the cloud based IoT and AI platform of L&T Group

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Mindtree to report net profit at Rs. 434.7 crore down 0.6% quarter-on-quarter (up 37% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.2 percent Q-o-Q (up 37.1 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 2,891.8 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 27.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 589.9 crore.

