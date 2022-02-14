English
    Mindtree founders donate Rs 425 crore to set up PG school, 800-bed multi-specialty hospital in IISc

    The hospital will be named Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital and will be built within the existing IISc Bengaluru campus. The ground-breaking is planned for June 2022 and the hospital will be operational by the end of 2024.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
    Indian Institute of Science (Image: IISc Bengaluru)

    Founders of mid-tier IT firm Mindtree have donated Rs 425 crore to the Indian Institute for Sciences (IISc) to set up a post graduate school along with 800-bed multi-specialty hospital in its Bengaluru campus.

    After its founding in 1909, this is the largest single private donation received by IISc, the institute said in a statement.

    The donation was made by two Mindtree founders NS Parthasarathy and Subroto Bagchi, with their respective wives Radha Parthasarathy and Susmita Bagchi. The hospital will be named, Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital.

    This initiative will be an integrated dual degree MD-PhD programme to create physician-scientists, who will pursue careers in clinical research to develop new treatments and healthcare solutions. They will also be trained simultaneously in the hospital as well as in the science and engineering laboratories at IISc, the statement said.

    The Bagchi-Parthasarathy Hospital will be built within the existing IISc Bengaluru campus. The ground-breaking is planned for June 2022 and the hospital will be operational by the end of 2024.

    The hospital will have advanced facilities for diagnostics, treatment and research. The clinical and surgical departments in the hospital will facilitate comprehensive treatment and healthcare delivery in several specialties including oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, and gastroenterology, the statement said.

    Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science, said, “We are extremely grateful to Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, and Radha and NS Parthasarathy for their magnanimous gesture. Their generous contribution will help us realise our vision of seamless coupling between clinical sciences, basic sciences, and engineering technology disciplines, all anchored within a vibrant university campus, enabling cross-disciplinary training and research opportunities for young minds. We hope that this creates a new template for institution building in India, particularly in medical research.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IISc #Mindtree founders #NS Parthasarathy #Subrato Bagchi
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 06:05 pm
