    BabyChakra acquires Tinystep to build 'India’s largest mother-baby platform'

    With this acquisition, BabyChakra said, it will expand its regional footprint across 9 different languages with a target to reach 75 million mothers by the 2022-end.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
    BabyChakra CEO Naiyya Saggi (right) and Tinystep Founder Suhail Abdii (left)

    Parenting platform BabyChakra on March 23 announced the acquisition of regional parenting network Tinystep. The takeover is aimed at developing India's "largest mother-baby platform", the company said.

    With this acquisition, BabyChakra added, it will expand its regional footprint across 9 different languages with a target to reach 75 million mothers by the 2022-end.

    "Following this deal, Tinystep will merge its social assets with BabyChakra’s existing platform with an aim to build the largest, most trusted brand in the mom-child ecosystem in India," a press release noted.

    Since its inception in 2015, Tinystep, a Bengaluru-based healthcare and parenting network, has provided information and advice across a wide network of parents. It has India’s largest parenting social follower base of 5 million followers engaging in 9 different languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu, and Punjabi, the release added.

    Notably, this is BabyChakra’s first acquisition. The company said it has "earmarked Rs 100 crore in building India’s largest mom-baby content to commerce platform over the next 3 years".

    BabyChakra CEO Naiyya Saggi said the regional reach of Tinystep’s digital and social assets will help the firm to "reach out to newer user bases with deeper, more personalised care".

    Tinystep Founder Suhail Abidi, who would be stepping away from the company once the acquisition comes into effect, said BabyChakra is the "perfect place" to take his vision forward. "I am happy that Tinystep has found a great new home," he added.

    The baby care products market in India, according to BabyChakra, is poised to grow by $10 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 14 percent during the forecast period. The market is driven by an increase in internet penetration and online availability of baby care products and the growing number of nuclear and single-parent families, it added.
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 06:37 pm
