Meet Deepak Ahuja - the man who will decide Tesla's entry into India

Tesla's India bow depends on its CFO Deepak Ahuja. Elon Musk, CEO of the US-based electric car major that specialises in electric vehicles, energy storage and solar panel manufacturing, said that it will come to India as soon as Ahuja believes it should.

Who is Deepak Ahuja?

A seasoned auto industry finance executive with 15 years of experience at Ford Motor Company, Ahuja joined Tesla Motors as its first Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in 2008.



Would love to be in India. Some challenging government regulations, unfortunately. Deepak Ahuja, our CFO, is from India. Tesla will be there as soon as he believes we should.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 30, 2018

He graduated in 1985 with a degree in Ceramic Engineering at the Institute of Technology of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Varanasi, India.

Later, he completed his master’s degree in Materials Engineering from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois and did his MBA from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Before joining Tesla, Ahuja served as the controller for Ford’s small cars product development programme, a strategic initiative to bring several fuel efficient cars to Ford’s lineup in the United States.

Prior to that, he served as CFO for Auto Alliance International, a joint venture between Ford and Mazda with over $4 billion in revenue.

In 2015, he reportedly retired from Tesla but later joined the company again in the same position.