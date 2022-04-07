English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    McDonald's India to display Allergen & Nutritional info for entire menu

    McDonald’s India (West and South) has also eliminated artificial colours, artificial preservatives and artificial flavouring from select food items, said a statement issued by the Quick service restaurant (QSR) chain on World Health Day.

    PTI
    April 07, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Quick service restaurant McDonald’s India (West and South) on Thursday said it will now also display Allergen & Nutritional information for the entire menu of in-store and on McDelivery app to enable customers to make the right food choices.

    McDonald’s India (West and South) has also eliminated artificial colours, artificial preservatives and artificial flavouring from select food items, said a statement issued by the Quick service restaurant (QSR) chain on World Health Day.

    "McDonald’s believes that consumers should have easy access to nutritional information to help them make informed food choices. Consumers today have not only become conscious of what their food contains but also about what it doesn’t contain."

    "Hence, to bolster the trust of consumers in the brand, McDonald’s is creating more awareness about the components of its food by highlighting its progressive movement towards Clean Labels,” said a statement.

    Products like McSpicy Fried Chicken, Chicken Nuggets, Veg Nuggets, Chicken Strips, Hashbrowns and Hotcakes now have no added colours, flavours or preservatives.

    Close

    Related stories

    "The iconic McDonald’s fries and all patties are free of any artificial preservatives, colours or flavours,” it said.

    Westlife Development operates a chain of McDonald’s restaurants in Western and Southern India, having a master franchisee relationship with McDonald’s Corporation USA.

    Commenting on it, Westlife Development Director Smita Jatia said: "We have been working relentlessly to enhance the nutritional profile of our food. As we go forward, we are committed to adding more products to our menu that give our consumers more.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Allergen & Nutritional info #Business #McDonalds India
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 01:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.