Max Financial Services Q3 Net Profit seen up 31.7% YoY to Rs. 172.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

Representative image.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 21) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Max Financial Services to report net profit at Rs. 172.1 crore up 31.7% year-on-year (up 142.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 14.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,285.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More