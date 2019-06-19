App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank at 5-year low, tanks 7% on worries over exposure to cash strapped cos

Yes Bank has lost 70 percent of its value in last one year amid rejig at management levels and asset quality concerns

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Bank shares fell 7 percent intraday to hit more than five-year low on June 19 amid worries over its exposure to debt-laden companies.

The stock touched a day low of Rs 101.40, the lowest level since May 2014. It was quoting at Rs 102.75, down Rs 6.55, or 5.99 percent on the BSE at 1500 hours IST.

It has lost 70 percent of its value in last one year amid rejig at management levels and asset quality concerns.

Close

The sell-off was not only in Yes Bank but also in firms that have high debt on their books and high pledged.

related news

"Signs of capitulation in the Indian markets are visible today with across the board selling in high debt balance sheets. Today's case is similar to traders in derivative segments wherein huge leverage hampers trading profits. Similarly, leveraged corporates are facing the same reality. No one makes money under a mountain of debt," Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

IIFL in its report dated June 18 said the Indian banking system is now facing an influx of several individual exposures, such as DHFL, the Reliance ADAG Group, IL&FS, Jet Airways and the Essel Group, which may require material haircuts in its view.

According to its report, Yes Bank itself has debt exposure of Rs 7,590 crore to debt-laden companies including Rs 3,700 crore to DHFL as of March 2019 and Rs 550 crore in Jet Airways.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerages on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 19, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Yes Bank

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.