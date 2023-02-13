English
    Which sectors will spearhead returns in the coming decade? Here's what the experts are betting on

    Alas, new-age tech firms are not among them, as they still need to show earnings growth visibility before they can be deemed worthy of investment.

    Vaibhavi Ranjan
    February 13, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

    The Indian economy is on the verge of diving into the next leg of its growth story after its strong outperformance in 2022. Money managers across the board believe new sectors will be at the forefront of this economic dominance.

    Takeaways from the PMS AIF World Summit and Awards 2023 suggest most money managers are of the view that banking and financials, along with manufacturing, will be the key themes of the next decade.

    With a focus on financial inclusivity, the banking and financial sector is expected to grow by leaps and bounds in the coming decade. That market voices are equally bullish about both private and public sector banks is a positive sign.

    "Indian banks, from both the public and the private sector, will unlock a lot of value in the coming decade," said Anirudh Garg, Managing Partner, Invasset PMS (portfolio management services) at the event.