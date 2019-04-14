App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2019 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is Systematic Transfer Plan and how does it work?

If an investor wants to invest Rs 10 Lakh in an equity fund through STP, he will have to first select a debt/liquid fund which allows STP to invest in that particular equity fund.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) is a strategy where an investor transfers a fixed amount of money from one scheme to another, usually from debt funds to equity funds.

If an investor wants to invest Rs 10 Lakh in an equity fund through STP, he will have to first select a debt/ liquid fund which allows STP to invest in that particular equity fund.

Generally, both the funds are managed by the same fund house. After selecting the debt fund, one has to invest all the money i.e. Rs 10 lakh in the debt fund. A fixed amount can be transferred from debt fund to equity fund.

SIP

Types of STP:

Fixed STP – In this type of Systematic Transfer Plan the transferable amount will be fixed and predetermined by the investor at the time of investment.

Capital Appreciation – The capital appreciated gets transferred to the target fund and the capital part remains invested in the scheme.

Flexi STP – Under Flexi STP unit investor have a choice to transfer variable amount. The fixed amount will be the minimum amount and the variable amount depends upon the volatility in the market.

If the NAV of the target fund falls investment can be increased to take benefit of falling prices and if the market moves up the minimum amount of transfer is invested to take advantage of increasing prices. Transfer facility is available on a daily, weekly monthly and quarterly interval.

STP in Different Time Periods

As a representative of asset classes, we have taken Crisil Composite Bond Fund Index (CCBI)/ Crisil Liquid Fund Index (CLFI) and Sensex as a proxy for Debt and Equity, respectively.

SIPThe chart for one year investment with a 1STP done weekly, is given as compared to a Lumpsum investment of Rs 1 Lac made in the individual indices for the same period. The 2STP gave returns of -0.77 percent, while CCBI gave 2.37 percent and Sensex gave 5.39 percent.

SIPThe chart 2 shows the 2STP of Rs.1 Lakh from Crisil Composite Bond Index (CCBI) into Sensex for 1year. In an STP, the debt portion reduces while the equity portion increases proportionately.

Using short term data points, weekly STP is marginally better as compared to monthly STP.

The chart below shows the valuation of Rs. 1 Lakh, if invested lumpsum in both the indices as compared to STP done from CCBI to Sensex gave -2.12 percent. The CCBI gave 1.98 percent, while the Sensex index would have given 4.87 percent.

SIP

All the above charts are 1 year 2STP from crisil composite bond fund index to Sensex index. STP amount for 1year, 3year is assumed as Rs 8,300 and Rs 2,700 invested monthly on first of each month. While for weekly we have taken 1STP amount as Rs 2,000, invested every Monday. The chart are as on November 2018.

SIP

The chart shows the 1STP of Rs 1 Lakh from Crisil Composite Bond Fund (CCBI) into Sensex for three years.

The three-year STP would have given returns of three-year CAGR returns were 9.56 percent.

If Rs 1 lakh was invested lumpsum in the both the indices, the CCBI would have given CAGR of 7.56 percent, while the Sensex index would have given 10.25 percent. As represented in the chart below:

SIP

From the chart we can observe that the three year STP is limiting the downside with the help of debt exposure as well as giving higher returns due to the equity exposure.

Source: All the above charts are one year 2STP from Crisil Composite Bond Fund index to Sensex index. STP amount for 1year, 3year is assumed as Rs 8,300 & Rs 2,700 invested monthly, done on first of every month. While for weekly we have taken 1STP amount as Rs 2000, invested every Monday. The chart are as on November 2018.

SIP

SIP

The above chart shows the minimum, maximum and average returns for year on year STP done from various combination of indices of debt to equity. The chart is from 2008 to 2018.

We can observe from above, that average and maximum returns of Crisil Liquid Fund Index plus S&P Midcap Index is greater than the rest. At the same time the minimum returns is more, confirming high risk high reward. GSec plus Sensex does not seem to be an efficient mix, as compared to others.

The data shows CLFI can be a preferred debt class from where one can start an STP to an equity asset class. While, the preferred equity asset class to put the STP in is S&P Midcap with higher variance in returns.

Note: Past performance may or may not be sustained in future. Data provided for illustrative purpose to explain the working of STP.
First Published on Apr 14, 2019 10:01 am

tags #Classroom #stp #systematic transfer plan

