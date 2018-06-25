What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The late rally in banking & financials helped the 50-share NSE Nifty recoup all its losses seen in the previous session and closed strongly above 10,800 levels on Friday, forming a 'Bullish Engulfing' pattern on the daily chart.

A bullish engulfing pattern is made up of two candles and is formed when a small black candle is followed by a large bullish candle that completely engulfs the previous day’s candle.

Formation of bullish engulfing pattern signifies that bulls have taken control over D-Street from bears.

The Nifty50 after opening at 10,742.70 traded lower in the morning to hit day's low of 10,710.45, but recouped all those losses in afternoon and then turned strong in the last hour of trade to hit an intraday high of 10,837. It ended at 10,821.90, higher by 80.80 points from the last close.

The Nifty is few points away from 10,850, the crucial level for bulls to gain strength and move towards earlier record high, experts said.

"Albeit Nifty strongly rebounded from the right technical support level of 10,700 before signing off the session with a Bullish Engulfing kind of formation," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,742.53, followed by 10,663.27. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,869.03 and 10,916.27.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,766.8 on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,485.13, followed by 26,203.46. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,927.53, followed by 27,088.27.

US markets end higher

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on Friday, as the Dow put to rest an eight-day losing streak with a boost from energy stocks, but losses in the technology space kept the Nasdaq in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.19 points, or 0.49 percent, to 24,580.89, the S&P 500 gained 5.12 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,754.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.14 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,692.82.

Asian shares dogged by trade worries

Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start on Monday amid lingering concerns about escalating trade frictions while US oil prices maintained hefty gains made after major oil producers had agreed on a modest increase in production. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 55.5 points or 0.51 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,800-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Pentagon indefinitely suspends select exercises with South Korea

US defence Secretary James Mattis has announced to have "indefinitely suspended" select exercises with South Korea to support diplomatic negotiations with North Korea, according to the Pentagon.

"To support implementing the outcomes of the Singapore Summit, and in coordination with our Republic of Korea ally, Secretary Mattis has indefinitely suspended select exercises," Pentagon's chief Spokesperson Dana White said.

Donald Trump threatens 20% tariff on European Union cars

US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all European Union-assembled cars coming into the United States, a month after the administration launched an investigation into whether auto imports pose a national security threat.

"If these Tariffs and Barriers are not soon broken down and removed, we will be placing a 20% Tariff on all of their cars coming into the US Build them here!" Trump wrote on Twitter Friday.

Forex reserves decline by $3.03 bn to $410.07 bn

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 3.039 billion to USD 410.070 billion in the week to June 15, due to fall in foreign currency assets, Reserve Bank data showed. In the previous week, the reserves have risen by USD 879.5 million to USD 413.109 billion.

The reserves had touched a record high of USD 426.028 billion in the week to April 13, 2018. It had crossed the USD 400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017, but has since been fluctuating. In the reporting week, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, dipped by USD 3.058 billion to USD 385.333 billion.

OPEC, allies to increase oil output by 500,000 bpd: Iran

Iran’s oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Saturday that OPEC and its allies will increase oil output by close to 500,000 barrels per day after agreeing a new production deal on Friday.

OPEC agreed to a modest rise in oil production from next month but the group gave no clear targets, leaving traders guessing how much more it will actually pump. Saudi Arabia said the increase would amount to less than 1 million bpd, while Iraq said it would be around 770,000 bpd.

Brent oil prices drop by 2 percent

Brent crude oil prices fell by more than 2 percent early on Monday as traders factored in an expected output increase that was agreed at the headquarters of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna on Friday.

Brent crude futures were at USD 73.90 per barrel down 2.2 percent from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at USD 68.36 a barrel, down 0.3 percent, supported by a slight drop in US drilling activity.

Rupee spurs after two-week fall on soft dollar

The rupee staged a smart rebound against the US dollar and ended with modest gains, putting the currency market on track after two straight weeks of losses despite escalating trade war fears and geo-political risks globally.

The rupee opened lower at 68.16 against last Friday's close of 68.01 at the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex). It later descended sharply to hit a low of 68.39 during the mid-week selloff before staging sharp recovery.

FPIs' net outflow at Rs 14,500 cr in June so far

Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 14,500 crore from the Indian capital markets this month so far, primarily due to global trade war and hawkish commentary by the US Federal Reserve.

The latest outflow has taken the total net withdrawal by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from the capital markets (equity and debt) to more than Rs 46,600 crore in this year so far, according to the latest data available with the depositories. FPIs withdrew a net sum of Rs 5,360 crore from equity markets, while they pulled out net amount of Rs 9,219 crore from the debt markets during June 1-22, resulting into a total outflow of Rs 14,579 crore.

Company to focus on execution and stability: Nandan Nilekani

Infosys non-executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani said on June 23 that India’s second largest software exporter was ready to get back to faster growth as the focus shifts to execution of previously laid out plans.

“Our focus is now on relentless execution. Will spare no efforts to do all it will take to realise our aspirations," Nilekani said, while addressing shareholders at its

37th Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru.

Heads of 11-PSBs to appear before par panel on Tuesday

Heads of 11-state-owned banks will apprise a parliamentary committee about the problems of mounting bad loans and increasing fraud cases on Tuesday, sources said.

They will be appearing before the Standing Committee on Finance, headed by veteran Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, which is looking into 'Banking Sector in India- Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward, including Non- Performing Assets/ Stressed Assets in Banks/Financial Institutions'.

Monsoon activity revives; likely to reach central and North India this week: IMD

A India Meteorological Department (IMD) data has revealed that less than 25 percent of the country received normal or excess rains till now, with the

weatherman saying that monsoon activity has revived over the weekend and is making a steady advance. Central India and the north Indian plains, that have been witnessing a rise in temperatures, are likely to get some relief in the next two to three days, the meteorological department said.

Conditions are becoming favourable for pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity over parts of northwest India from June 27, IMD's Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said.

Overseas FDI by Indian companies expected to rise: CII

Industry chamber CII said overseas investments by Indian companies are likely to go up given the stable market conditions and the significant impact created by Indian companies on local economies.

Indian companies have been working with the local communities while investing abroad, generating substantial employment and creating benefits for the host economies, CII said in a statement. Citing a World Investment Report of UNCTAD, the chamber said India's total cumulative stock of overseas foreign direct investment (OFDI) amounted to USD 155 billion in 2017.

Bharat-22 ETF subscribed 2.3 times

The second tranche of Bharat-22 ETF was subscribed 2.3 times on the final day of offering, with the issue garnering subscription to the tune of Rs 14,000 crore. Through the Bharat-22 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), comprising shares of 22 companies, the government had targeted to mop up Rs 6,000 crore with a green-shoe option of another Rs 2,400 crore.

The government plans to raise Rs 80,000 crore in the current fiscal from disinvestment, lower than over Rs 1 lakh crore raised last year. Besides, the initial public offering (IPO) of railway consultancy firm RITES got subscribed nearly 67 times so far on the final day of issuance. The IPO is expected to fetch over Rs 460 crore to the exchequer.

RITES IPO subscribed over 67 times on last day

Railways consultancy firm RITES initial public offer garnered strong investor demand, with the issue getting subscribed more than 67 times on the last day of bidding on Friday.

The share sale of the state-owned firm to raise about Rs 466 crore received bids for over 169 crore shares against the total issue size of 2.52 crore shares, resulting in a total subscription of 67.12 times, NSE data till 1945 hrs showed.

Fine Organic Industries IPO subscribed 9 times on Day 3

Chemical manufacturer Fine Organic Industries initial public offer was subscribed nearly 9 times on the last day of bidding on Friday. The IPO, to raise little over Rs 600 crore, received bids for 4,78,34,875 shares against the total issue size of 53,65,497 shares, translating into an overall subscription of 8.92 times, data available with the NSE till 1930 hrs showed.

Fine Organic Industries on Tuesday raised Rs 180 crore from anchor investors. The IPO is of 76,64,994 shares (including anchor portion of 22,99,497 shares). Price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 780-783 per share. JM Financial and Edelweiss Financial Services are managing the issue.

5 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For June 25, 2018, CG Power, DHFL, IDBI, Infibeam and JP Associates are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies