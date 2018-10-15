What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

Bulls were back in action on October 12 as the market almost reversed the previous day's losses with Nifty 50 closing above the 10,450 level. The recovery in Asian peers, fall in crude oil prices and rupee appreciation led to broad-based buying.

The Nifty 50 formed a strong bullish candle on the daily scale and Hammer kind of formation on the weekly candlestick chart.

If the index crosses 10,500 decisively in the coming session, then the next hurdle of 10,547 may not be a difficult task for bulls to clear.

The Nifty 50 after opening sharply higher at 10,331.55 extended its rally as the day progressed and hit an intraday high of 10,492.45. The index closed 237.80 points higher at 10,472.50 and was up over a percent for the week.

India VIX fell sharply by 9.34 percent to 18.62 levels. The topping out formation of VIX suggests some relief in the market, while experts said that now the VIX has to cool down below the 17.50-17 zone to get the sign of consolidation or buying interest in the market.

According to pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,365.63, followed by 10,258.77. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,535.93 and then 10,599.37.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,395.85, up 611.90 points. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index is placed at 25,086.07, followed by 24,776.34. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,594.87, followed by 25,793.93.

Wall Street rebounds with technology stocks leading the way

Even the hard-hit S&P500 energy and financial sectors managed to close the session with slight gains after a late afternoon rally. The S&P technology index gained 3.2 percent on the day, showing its strongest one-day gain since March 26, although it still registered its biggest weekly drop since March 23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 287.16 points, or 1.15 percent, to 25,339.99, the S&P 500 gained 38.76 points, or 1.42 percent, to 2,767.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 167.83 points, or 2.29 percent, to 7,496.89.

Asian shares slip on lingering trade, US rates worries

Asian shares slipped on Monday as worries over Sino-US trade disputes, a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy and higher US borrowing costs tempered optimism despite a rebound in global equities late last week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent. MSCI’s broadest gauge of the world’s stock markets was off 0.1 percent after a sizable 3.87 percent decline last week to a one-year nadir, and marking its biggest weekly fall since March.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 11.5 points or 0.11 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 11,467-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Retail inflation grows 3.77% in Sept vs 3.69% MoM

India’s retail inflation rate measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) grew 3.77 percent in September from 3.69 percent in August, driven by higher food and fuel prices and a weakening rupee.

Fuel inflation remain unchanged over August at 8.47 percent. Housing inflation grew at 7.07 percent in September versus 7.59 percent a month ago.

Rupee zooms 55 paise to 73.57; marks biggest jump in over 3 weeks

Rising for the third straight day, the rupee strengthened by 55 paise to settle at 73.57 against the US dollar on October 12, marking its biggest gain in over three weeks as global crude prices eased and domestic indices staged a smart rebound.

Steps taken by the government to curb non-essential imports and anticipation of more measures to attract foreign inflows have boosted sentiment in the market, traders said.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (Forex), the rupee opened on a strong note at 73.84 from October 11 close of 74.12. It gained further ground to hit a high of 73.52 against the US dollar, driven by selling of the greenback by exporters and banks and easing crude oil prices.

Oil prices rise amid Saudi tensions, but demand outlook drags

Crude oil futures rose sharply on Monday as geopolitical tensions over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked worries about supply, although concerns about the long-term outlook for demand dragged on prices.

Brent crude had risen 98 cents, or 1.22 percent, to 81.41 a barrel by 0124 GMT, on track for its biggest daily gain since October 9. US crude futures climbed 80 cents, or 1.12 percent, to $72.15 a barrel, extending gains they racked up on Friday after hefty losses on Wednesday and Thursday.

Bank credit up 12.5%, deposits by 8% in the fortnight-ended Sept 28

Bank credit rose by 12.51 percent to Rs 89.82 lakh crore in the fortnight ended September 28, while the deposits grew by 8.07 percent to Rs 117.99 lakh crore, according the RBI data. In the year-ago fortnight, advances stood at Rs 79.83 lakh crore, while the deposits at Rs 109.17 lakh crore.

In the fortnight ended September 14, bank credit had risen by 13.46 percent to Rs 87.98 lakh crore, while the deposits grew by 8.58 percent to Rs 115.70 lakh crore.

Govt working on uniform stamp duty for financial instruments: Report

There will soon be a uniform stamp duty rate across India on the transfer of financial instruments including debentures and stocks, a reform that will increase the ease of doing business in India, The Economic Times reported.

After the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was launched last year, many state and central levies were subsumed by it. A top government official told the paper that the Central and state governments have finalised changes to be made to the outdated, over a century-old Stamp Duty Act.

The proposal is ready and states have been consulted over the same, the official said, adding that the amendment is likely to be moved in the Winter session of Parliament.

Fund raising via QIP drops 78% to Rs 7,000 crore in April-August FY19

Capital garnered by Indian companies through issuance of shares to institutional investors dived by 78 per cent to Rs 7,000 crore during the April-August period of the financial year 2018-19. The firms had raised Rs 31,153 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

According to the data available with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the capital garnered by the listed companies through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route stood at Rs 6,958 crore during the first five months of the current fiscal.

FPIs remain in sell-off mode; pull out Rs 26,600 crore in 2 weeks

Foreign investors have pulled out close to Rs 26,600 crore ($3.6 billion) from the Indian capital markets in the first two weeks of this month on unabated fall in rupee and rising crude oil prices and US treasury yields. This is much higher than the over Rs 21,000 crore net outflow seen in entire September. Prior to that, overseas investors had put in a net amount of Rs 7,400 crore in the capital markets (both equity and debt) in July-August.

According to the latest depository data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 17,935 crore during October 1-12 and bonds worth Rs 8,645 crore, taking the total to Rs 26,580 crore (USD 3.6 billion).

Forex reserves down by $915.8 mn to $399.609 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $915.8 million to $399.609 billion in the week to October 5 on account of a fall in foreign currency assets, according to RBI data. In the previous week, the reserves had declined by $1.265 billion to $400.52 billion.

In the reporting week, foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by $1.011 billion to $375.231 billion, as per the RBI data.

Emami Cement files Rs 1,000-cr IPO papers with SEBI

Emami Cement on October 12 filed draft papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise Rs 1,000 crore through an initial share sale. The IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 500 crore, besides, an offer of sale of the same size by the company's existing promoters and shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI.

IIFL Holdings, Axis Capital, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) will manage the company's public issue.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 15, IDBI Bank and Adani Power are present in this list.

