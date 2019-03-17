US firm Vanguard Group made Rs 1,294 crore investment in 10 stocks, in single day; do you own any?

The Vanguard Group Inc, the US-based investment management company, invested nearly Rs 1,300 crore in a single day on March 15 when the Nifty50 closed at fresh six-month high.

The investment firm through its Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index bought equity stake in 10 Indian companies through open market transactions.

As per the bulk deal data published on National Stock Exchange, 10 stocks where the firm purchased equity shares are Aarti Industries, Bata India, Castrol India, DCB Bank, NIIT Technologies, RBL Bank, TeamLease Services, TTK Prestige and V-Guard Industries.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index bought shares worth Rs 1,294 crore, but it sold Unitech's shares worth Rs 2.22 crore.

Here are those 10 stocks where it took exposure on Friday:

On Friday, the Nifty50 rallied 0.74 percent to close at 11,426.85, taking total gains to more than 5 percent in March.

Foreign institutional investors turned bullish on India in second half of February when the hope for stable government increased. They, so far, net bought more than Rs 36,000 crore worth of shares in February-March.

On March 15, the market saw highest FII net inflow at Rs 4,323 crore (provisional), since February 22, 2019.