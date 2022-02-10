MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:“Decoding Budget 2022 announcements and their implications on the Infra sector” on February 10 at 2:30pm only on moneycontrol.com. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Rain Industries, Coal India, SBI Card, Abbott India?

    Here's what Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 10, 2022 / 07:39 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Bulls firmed up their hold on Dalal Street on February 9, especially ahead of the RBI monetary policy decision scheduled today. The Nifty50 rallied nearly 200 points (and recovered more than 400 points from the previous day's low) to close above 17,460 levels, and the BSE Sensex climbed over 650 points to settle at 58,466, backed by all sectors barring PSU Bank.

    The broader markets were also supported by bulls, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 1.14 percent and 0.41 percent respectively.

    Stocks that were in focus included Abbott India, Rain Industries, SBI Card and Coal India which were top four gainers in the futures & options segment on Wednesday.

    Abbott India climbed 7.13 percent to close at Rs 16,672.40, followed by Rain Industries that gained 5.48 percent at Rs 238.60, SBI Card that rose 5.41 percent to Rs 863.70 and Coal India that jumped 5.41 percent to Rs 168.60.

    Here's what Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

    Close

    Related stories

    Rain Industries

    Rain Industries has corrected approximately 18 percent from its previous high of Rs 255.8 in the last couple of weeks and has bounced back from its 200 days exponential moving average (DEMA). Even in the last trading session on daily chart it gave nice triangle breakout with huge volume and turned positively to have an early sign of reversal.

    On the daily indicator front, 14 period RSI (relative strength index) has bounced back from 50 levels along with MACD (moving average convergence divergence) making positive crossover exactly on zero line which is a sign of great strength.

    So from investor perspective one should add at current levels with upside potential of Rs 280-290 and credible support is seen at Rs 215-218.

    Image3922022

    Abbott India

    Abbott India has corrected 35 percent in last 4 months and is currently placed well below its 200 DEMA on daily chart. At current juncture stock has tested 0.786 percent retracement of previous swing high.

    On daily 14 period RSI is displaying impulsive behaviour at oversold levels with massive volume indicating that the stock has formed it base and ready for up move. So from investor perspective, one should add at current levels with upside potential of Rs 19,500-20,000 and credible support is seen at Rs 15,300.

    Image6922022

    Coal India

    Coal India has corrected approximately 27 percent from its previous high of Rs 203.8 in last 5 months and has bounced back from its 200 DEMA. Even in the last trading session on daily chart it gave nice triangle breakout with huge volume and turned positively to have an early sign of reversal.

    On daily indicator front 14 period RSI has bounced back from 50 levels along with weekly MACD making positive crossover exactly on zero line which is a sign of great strength.

    So from investor perspective one should add at current levels with upside potential of Rs 190-193 and credible support is seen at Rs 150.

    Image4922022

    SBI Cards and Payment Services

    SBI Card has corrected approximately 33 percent from its previous high of Rs 1,165 in last 6 months and is currently placed well below its 200 DEMA on daily chart. Currently on daily chart it has recently tested potential reversal zone of bullish CRAB pattern along with 14 period daily RSI displaying impulsive behaviour at oversold levels with good positive volume.

    Also MACD is showing positive divergence which indicates that the stock has formed it base and ready for up move. So from investor perspective one should add at current levels with upside potential of Rs 1,000-1,050 and credible support is seen at Rs 800.

    Image5922022

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Abbott India #Coal India #Nifty #Rain Industries #SBI Cards and Payment Services #Sensex #Stocks Views #Technicals #Trade Spotlight
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 07:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.