Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Navin Fluorine, Tata Steel, Hatsun Agro and Sun Pharma?

The benchmark indices clocked more than 1 percent gains for the second straight session on Tuesday on the back of a growth-oriented Union Budget presented by the finance minister while positive global cues lifted market sentiment. All sectors, barring auto and PSU banks, participated in the rally.

The BSE Sensex rallied nearly 850 points to close above 58,850, and the Nifty50 jumped nearly 240 points to close over 17,570 levels, while the broader markets also gained strength as the Nifty Midcap 100 index was up 1.12 percent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index rose 0.57 percent.

Stocks that were in focus include Tata Steel and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries which were top gainers in the Nifty50, rising 7.54 percent to close at Rs 1,167.35, and 6.86 percent to Rs 891.75.

Among others, Navin Fluorine International was the biggest gainer in the futures and options segment, surging 8.2 percent to Rs 4,256.80 and Hatsun Agro Products rallied 14.06 percent to Rs 1,165.70.

Here's what Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Sun Pharma

The way this counter rallied in the last five sessions, from the lows of Rs 784 to a high of Rs 895, hints that it is on a strong medium-term uptrend. Moreover, for the last 51 weeks, this counter seems to be moving in a well-defined ascending channel with multiple touchpoints.

Hence, sustaining above Rs 840 levels, it can eventually head towards the upper boundary of the said channel. Therefore, positional traders can continue to hold with a stop-loss below Rs 839 on a closing basis and look for a target placed around Rs 970. Even fresh buying can be considered on dips.

Navin Fluorine International

Albeit this counter sharply rallied, in the last session, on the back of huge volumes the medium-term trend still appears to be sideways as it is moving in the larger trading range of Rs 4,300 – Rs 3,300 levels.

Hence, this counter needs a sustainable breakout above Rs 4,320 levels with new lifetime highs. In that scenario, strength can be expected to expand towards Rs 4,900 levels.

For the time being, considering huge volumes, positional traders can buy dips close to Rs 4,000, in anticipation of a breakout with a stop below Rs 3,900 levels.

Tata Steel

Medium-term trend in this counter seems to be down as it is on a corrective downswing from the highs of Rs 1,534 levels registered in August 2021. However, with double bottom formation around Rs 1,060 levels and a sharp recovery from the said support is pointing towards a tradable opportunity.

Hence, sustaining above Rs 1,080 levels a target of Rs 1,245 can be expected. While positional traders are expected to hold fresh buying should be considered on dips but with a stop-loss below Rs 1,080 levels.

Hatsun Agro Products

Strong recovery, from the intraday low of Rs 1,022, after retracing almost 80 percent of the last leg of the rally from the low of Rs 915 to a lifetime high of Rs 1,526, can be suggesting that this counter seems to have embarked on a pullback rally.

Sustaining above Rs 1,022 levels, eventually, it can head towards Rs 1,390 levels. Therefore, dips into the zone of Rs 1,110 – 1,070 can be a good opportunity to create fresh long positions.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.