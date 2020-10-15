Trade Setup for Friday: Top 14 things to know before Opening Bell

Benchmark indices fell by more than 2 percent each on October 15 after rallying for 10-days.

The Sensex ended more than 1,000 points to end at 39,728 and the Nifty closed nearly 300 points lower at 11,680.

"On the daily chart, the Nifty has formed a bearish outside bar along with an engulfing bear candle. The index seems to have stepped into a consolidation phase that can last for the next few sessions," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"On the downside, 11,500 is likely to act as a lower boundary for the consolidation, whereas on the higher side, the psychological mark of 12,000 will act as resistance," he added.

The Nifty closed 2.43 percent lower at 11,680.35. According to pivot charts, the key support level for the index is placed at 11,552.57, followed by 11,424.83. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,916.77 and 12,153.23.The Bank Nifty underperformed frontline indices, plunging 802 points, or 3.36 percent, to 23,072.40. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 22,666.27, followed by 22,260.13. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 23,783.17 and 24,493.93.The highest call OI of 24.02 lakh contracts was seen at 12,000 strike, which will act as crucial resistance in the October series.

This is followed by 12,200, which holds 15.68 lakh contracts, and 11,800 strikes, which has accumulated 14.64 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 12,000, which added 6.51 lakh contracts, followed by 11,800 strikes, which added 3.63 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 11,300, which shed 24,525 contracts, followed by 11,200 strikes, which shed 7,500 contracts.

The highest put OI of 22.39 lakh contracts was seen at 11,500 strike, which will act as crucial support in the October series.

This is followed by 11,300, which holds 18.27 lakh contracts, and 11,600 strikes, which has accumulated 17.15 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 11,400, which added 3.07 lakh contracts, followed by 11,300 strikes, which added 2.65 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was witnessed at 11,700, which shed 4.09 lakh contracts, followed by 11,500 strikes, which shed 1.57 lakh contracts.

Results on October 16: HCL Technologies, Bajaj Consumer Care, Federal Bank, Tata Communications, Tinplate Company, and Phillips Carbon Black.

Persistent Systems enters into an agreement to acquire Palo Alto-based CAPIOT

Indian Bank - India Ratings & Research reaffirmed ratings of Indian Bank's outstanding Tier II bonds

Coforge - Board meeting on October 22 to consider financial result for the quarter-ended September 30

Dhanuka Agritech - Buyback to open on October 20 and close on November 2

CreditAccess Grameen to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 100 crore

MindTree Q2 net profit jumps 19% QoQ to Rs 253.7 crore. Rupee revenue stood at Rs 1,926 crore against Rs 1,909 crore

AstraZeneca Pharma will launch Calquence in India on October 21

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 604.07 crore and Rs 808.29 crore on October 15, as per provisional data available on the NSE.