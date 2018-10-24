App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Colgate Palmolive with stop loss of Rs 1120 and target of Rs 1135, Glenmark Pharma with stop loss at Rs 606 and target of Rs 636 and Havells India with stop loss at Rs 585 and target of Rs 630.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Global concerns and rupee volatility dragged the market near seven-month low on October 23. After a sharp gap down opening the Nifty 50 traded lower throughout the session and closed near its starting point of the day.

The index made a small bullish candle and formed 'Long Legged Doji' pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

The Nifty50 after the gap down opening traded range bound and extended losses in the second half of the session to hit an intraday low of 10,102.35. The index managed to recover some losses in late trade but still closed 98.50 points lower at 10,146.80.

India VIX fell sharply by 10.87 percent at 19.03. During the session volatility index made a high of 22.35 and witnessed a cool off even after the overall weakness in the Nifty index which suggests an early sign of consolidation in the market. However, VIX has to go down below 17-16 zones to rescue the bulls after the sharp cut of last two months.

related news

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: 

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Chennai Petro with a stop loss of Rs 260, target of Rs 274

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1160, target of Rs 1200

Buy Jet Airways with a stop loss of Rs 208, target of Rs 230

Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 530, target of Rs 545

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 212, target of Rs 228

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Colgate Palmolive with stop loss of Rs 1120 and target of Rs 1135

Buy Glenmark Pharma with stop loss at Rs 606 and target of Rs 636

Buy Havells India with stop loss at Rs 585 and target of Rs 630

Sell Bharti Infratel with stop loss at Rs 270 and target of Rs 255

Sell Raymond with stop loss at Rs 635 and target of Rs 600

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stop loss of Rs 85 and target of Rs 92

Buy Jet Airways with a stop loss below Rs 209 and target of Rs 221

Sell Divis Lab below Rs 1239 with stop loss of Rs 1254 and target of Rs 1205

Buy Power Finance Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 80.2 and target of Rs 85

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 08:55 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.