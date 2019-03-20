App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Buy Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 114 and target of Rs 125, GSFC with a stop loss of Rs 103 and target of Rs 1111 and Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 320 and target of Rs 342.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Nifty, after a choppy trade initially, gained strength in the last couple of hours of trade on March 19 and continued uptrend for the seventh consecutive session to close above psychological 11,500 level for the first time since September 14, 2018.

The index formed a bullish candle, resembling a 'Hanging Man' pattern on the daily chart. In fact, the Hanging Man pattern has been seen in the last two out of five sessions.

A consistent rally brought the market to overbought levels, hence the upside from hereon looks limited, experts said, adding the correction or sideways trade could be possible in coming sessions.

Nifty after opening higher at 11,500 remained volatile and hit an intraday low of 11,451.25, but managed to gain strength in the last couple of hours of trade and hit a day's high of 11,543.85. The index finally closed up 70.20 points at 11,532.40.

related news

Maximum Put open interest (OI) was at 11,000 followed by 11,300 strike and maximum Call OI was at 11,500 followed by 11,600 strike. Meaningful Put writing was at 11,500 followed by 11,400 strike while Call unwinding was at all the immediate strikes with minor Call Writing at 11,800 strike. Option band signifies a shift in a higher trading range between 11,400 and 11,700 zones.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Infosys with stop loss at Rs 712 and target of Rs 735

Buy Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 581 and target of Rs 605

Buy Hindustan Unilever with stop loss at Rs 1685 and target of Rs 1715

Sell Bharat Forge with stop loss at Rs 521 and target of Rs 498

Sell Castrol India with stop loss at Rs 161 and target of Rs 152

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 114 and target of Rs 125

Buy GSFC with a stop loss of Rs 103 and target of Rs 111

Buy Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 320 and target of Rs 342

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 295 and target of Rs 309

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Century Textiles with target at Rs 940 and stop loss at Rs 890

Buy GSFC with target  at Rs 110-113 and stop loss at Rs 103

Buy Siemens with target at Rs 1080 and stop loss at Rs 1030

Buy Havells India with target at Rs 780 and stop loss at Rs 750

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 08:30 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro ...

IPL 2019: WATCH | Royals are Going to be Pretty Strong - Warne

All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of Gen ...

Rupee Falls by 19 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Remember, One Family's Desire for Power Cost Nation Greatly: PM Modi's ...

Scott Dawson Interview – The Revival’s Next Opponents, Favourite W ...

Silvery Space Shield: Scientists Have Found a Way To Fight Super-bugs ...

Germany Initiates Move at EU to List Masood Azhar as Global Terrorist

Holi 2019: India Celebrates Festival of Colours; See Pictures

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid negative global cu ...

Motilal Oswal initiates Torrent Power with 'buy', says best play in pr ...

Top buy-sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba and Mitessh Thak ...

Rupee opens lower at 69.04 a dollar, FOMC in focus

KCR’s talk of a 'new party' is actually aimed at dispelling rumours ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Spring 2019 officially kicks off and Google is celebrating that with a ...

Delhi Crime: Director Richie Mehta on his vision to create a project t ...

DGCA reviewing airfare hike on specific routes; advises airlines to in ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Holi, Ranveer Singh, and the one person on the planet who wasn't impre ...

Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix teases fans about Saif Ali Khan and Naw ...

Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Kartik Aryaan turn he ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma to MS Dhoni's betterhalf S ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.