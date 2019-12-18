Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The BSE Sensex rallied 413.45 points or 1.01 percent to 41,352.17. The Nifty 50 climbed 111 points or 0.92 percent to 12,165, taking the total gains to 333 points since last Wednesday, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts.

As the momentum is positive, the index is expected to march further and cross 12,200 levels in the coming sessions, experts feel.

The broader markets also gained momentum but underperformed the frontliners. The Nifty Midcap index was up 0.6 percent and Smallcap index gained 0.75 percent amid positive market breadth. About three shares advanced for every share falling on the NSE.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,095.93, followed by 12,026.87. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,208.43 and 12,251.87.

Nifty Bank closed 0.52 percent higher at 32,140.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 32,013.9, followed by 31,887.6. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,239.9 and 32,339.6.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1580, target of Rs 1660

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 141, target of Rs 154

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 435, target of Rs 452

Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 209, target of Rs 221

Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 175, target of Rs 192

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 484, target of Rs 510

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with stop loss at Rs 115 and target of Rs 124

Buy Tech Mahindra with stop loss at Rs 764 and target of Rs 795

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with stop loss at Rs 137 and target of Rs 149

Sell Union Bank of India with stop loss at Rs 59 and target of Rs 56.7

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 426 and target of Rs 445

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 1054 and target of Rs 1108

Sell M&M Financial Services around Rs 323 with stop loss of Rs 330 and target of Rs 308

Buy Tata Motors DVR with a stop loss of Rs 73.5 and target of Rs 80