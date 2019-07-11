App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 134, target of Rs 126, Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 710, target of Rs 685 and Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2430, target of Rs 2350.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The BSE Sensex was down 173.78 points at 38,557.04 while the Nifty50 fell 57 points to 11,498.90 and formed bearish candle on daily charts as bears are holding a tight grip in the market.

Rising crude oil prices and worries over June quarter earnings pulled the market lower on July 10. The Nifty 50 ended a tad below 11,500 level, for the first time since May 17, 2019.

Experts expect some consolidation to continue at current levels as long as the index holds 11,450 levels, before seeing a strong bounce back.

Close

The broader markets fell more than frontliner indices as the Nifty Midcap index declined 1 percent and Smallcap index slipped 0.7 percent. About two shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.

related news

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,451.83, followed by 11,404.77. If the index starts moving upward, the key resistance levels to watch out are 11,569.83 and 11,640.77.

Nifty Bank closed at 30,522.10, down 47.05 points on July 10. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,391.03, followed by 30,259.96. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,690.73, followed by 30,859.37.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 134, target of Rs 126

Sell Raymond with a stop loss of Rs 710, target of Rs 685

Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2430, target of Rs 2350

Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1600, target of Rs 1655

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 405, target of Rs 421



Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 240 and target of Rs 255

Sell Eicher Motors  below Rs 18670 with stop loss of Rs 19000 for target of Rs 18000

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 718 for target of Rs 744

Sell NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 48 for target of Rs 44


Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Infosys with target at Rs 735 and stop loss at Rs 710

Buy Lupin with target at Rs 771 and stop loss at Rs 750

Sell GAIL India with target at Rs 140 and stop loss at Rs 148

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with target at Rs 615 and stop loss at Rs 694



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 08:41 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.