you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 09:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Thomas Cook India Q2 net loss at Rs 6.24 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 60.46 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal, Thomas Cook India said in a filing to BSE.

PTI
Travel services firm Thomas Cook India reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.24 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

Consolidated total income from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,611.14 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,812.35 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Shares of Thomas Cook India closed at Rs 213.75 per scrip on BSE, up 2.67 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 09:31 pm

tags #Nifty #Results #Sensex #Thomas Cook (India)

