App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2019 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical Classroom: How to predict market trend with Triangle chart patterns

An Ascending Triangle is a bullish formation that anticipates an upside breakout whereas Descending Triangle is a bearish formation that anticipates a downside breakout, says Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Chandan Taparia

Continuing with the classic chart patterns, we will be discussing Triangles. There are three types of triangles - Ascending, Descending and Symmetrical Triangle.

An Ascending Triangle is a bullish formation that anticipates an upside breakout whereas Descending Triangle is a bearish formation that anticipates a downside breakout. Symmetrical Triangle, where price action grows increasingly narrow, may be followed by a breakout to either side, up or down.

Ascending Triangle

Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia
Derivative & Technical Analyst|Motilal Oswal Securities

Ascending Triangle patterns are bullish and their appearance indicates that a security’s price is likely to climb higher as the pattern completes itself. It is recognisable by a right triangle created by two trend lines.

In such type of triangle, one trend line is drawn horizontally at a level that has historically prevented the price from heading higher and the second trendline connects a series of increasing troughs. Eventually, price breaks through the upside resistance and continues in an uptrend.

rally

Descending Triangle

A Descending Triangle is a bearish chart pattern and is created by drawing one trendline that connects a series of lower highs and a second horizontal trendline that connects a series of lows.


This pattern develops when a security’s price falls but then bounces off the supporting line and rises. However, each attempt to push prices higher is less successful than the one before, and eventually, sellers take control of the market and push prices below the supporting bottom line of the triangle.


rally

Symmetrical Triangle

Symmetrical Triangles represent a period of consolidation patterns that may forecast either the continuation of the existing trend or a trend reversal. In other words, it may represent a breakout or breakdown.

symmatrical-triangle

A breakdown from the lower trendline marks the start of a new bearish trend, whereas a breakout from the upper trendline indicates the start of a new bullish trend.

The author is Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 6, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Business #Classroom #markets #Technical Classroom

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.