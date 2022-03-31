English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Tata Sons sells 0.7% stake in TCS in the recent share buyback

    TCS had offered to buy 40 million shares from shareholders at Rs 4,500 apiece.

    Moneycontrol News
    New Delhi / March 31, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More








    Tata Sons, promoter of Tata Consultancy Services, sold 24.8 million shares of the company through the recently concluded share buyback plan of the information technology major, a disclosure by the company showed.








    TCS’ share buyback saw record participation from investors with the company receiving more than seven times the shares it had proposed to buyback from its shareholders.

    The company had offered to buy 40 million shares from shareholders at Rs 4,500 apiece, a significant premium to the stock’s market prices.

    Tata Sons netted close to Rs 11,164 crore from tendering its shares. The inflow of funds is time for Tata Sons given its recent investment in Air India and its other digital ventures.

    Tata Investment Corporation, part of the promoter group of TCS, also sold 9,513 shares of the IT company through the share buyback.

    At 10:10 am, shares of TCS were up 0.1 percent at Rs 3,736.5 on the National Stock Exchange.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Consultancy Services
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 10:43 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.