Taking Stock: Rally continues for third day; Sensex gains 152 points, Nifty above 19,550

Market Today

The benchmark indices ended higher for theÂ third consecutive session on SeptemberÂ 5 with the Nifty above 19,550 led by mid-smallcap stocks and buying across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 152.12 points or 0.23 percent at 65,780.26, and the Nifty was up 46.10 points or 0.24 percent at 19,574.90.

After a flat to positive start, the market extended the gains and traded in a tight range throughout the session but finishes marginally below the dayâ€™s high.

Also Read - Services sector activity expands again in August even as PMI falls to 60.1

Top gainers on the Nifty were Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Bajaj Auto, while losers included UltraTech Cement, SBI Life Insurance, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.

Among sectors, banks were down marginally, while other sectors ended in the green with healthcare and realty added 1 percent each.

The BSE midcap index rose 1 percent and smallcap index gained 0.6 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Jubilant FoodWorks, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Aurobindo Pharma, while a short build-up was seen in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Samvardhana Motherson International and NALCO.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Jubilant FoodWorks, Petronet LNG and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

More than 350 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including RITES, Phoenix Mills, ITI, Bharat Forge, Coforge, Vindhya Telelinks, IRFC, ONGC, Samvardhana Motherson International, TV18 Broadcast, Shalby, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Oberoi Realty. Click to View More

Outlook for September 6

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

While markets extended gains for the third straight session, the mood was more or less range-bound with a positive bias as US markets were shut on Monday and investors preferred to take selective bets. One needs to be watchful about the sharp volatility in rupee, which could impact FII flows going ahead.

Technically, the Nifty is comfortably trading above the 50 and 20 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and on intraday charts it has been forming a higher bottom formation, which is largely positive.

The 19500 level would be the sacrosanct support zone for Nifty and above the same, the index could move up till 19620-19650. On the flip side, below 19500 bulls may prefer to exit from long positions and could slip till 19450-19420.

Jatin Gedia â€“ Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty opened the gap up today and consolidated in a narrow range for the most part of the day. It closed with gains for the third consecutive day. Because of the sideways consolidation, the hourly momentum indicator has slipped in the negative indicating a loss of momentum. Also considering the sharp run up a consolidation is likely. Overall, the trend is positive, and dips are being bought into it, which is a bullish sign.

We expect the broader market participation to continue to outperform and sector rotation is helping Nifty to stay elevated. On the upside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19650. In terms of levels, 19490 - 19470 shall act as a crucial support and 19650 â€“ 19700 shall act as an immediate hurdle.

Bank Nifty has witnessed a day of consolidation. It consolidated within a narrow range of 250 point range. Overall, we believe that this consolidation has come after a sharp run up which is likely to break out on the upside over the next few trading sessions. Momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, we can expect trending moves on the upside. On the upside we expect targets of 44900 â€“ 45000 from short-term perspective.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.