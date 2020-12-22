Taking Stock | Market resumes upward march; investors get richer by Rs 2 lakh crore

Bulls were back in action on December 22 as market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended with healthy gains, a day after suffering losses of 3 percent.

Indian stocks rose tracking improvement in global cues after the fear around new coronavirus strain found in the UK eased.

Investors bought across sectors but IT stocks stole the limelight. Infosys, TCS and HCL Tech ended as the top three contributors to the rally in Sensex.

Sensex ended with a gain of 453 points, or 0.99 percent, at 46,006.69 and Nifty finished 138 points, or 1.03 percent, higher at 13,466.30.

Midcaps and smallcaps rose in sync with the largecaps. BSE Midcap index closed 1.09 percent higher and the Smallcap index climbed 0.95 percent.

The overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE listed firms rose to Rs 180.81 lakh crore from Rs 178.79 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by Rs 2 lakh crore in a single day.

"Market took an unexpected positive momentum in the afternoon, during a see-saw trading day, following the positive opening of the European market, which recovered from yesterday’s sell-off," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Volatility is expected to stay high in the near-term due to strict lockdown impacting economic recovery. However, the market is expected to remain bullish in the medium to long-term, backed by overall progress in economic activity in 2021," Nair said.

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities pointed out that today's recovery has created a fresh base for the index near 13,200. If Nifty trades above this level, we may see today's pullback to extend further towards its immediate resistance of 13,600 in the coming sessions.

Stocks and sector

All sectoral indices ended in the green, led by BSE IT which rose 3.37 percent, followed by BSE Teck and Utilities that rose 3.01 percent and 2.56 percent, respectively.

More than 100 stocks, including Infosys, HCL Tech, Birlasoft, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Persistent Systems, Kansai Nerolac Paints and Linde India, hit fresh 52-week highs on BSE.

A volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in the stock of Indraprastha Gas. The stocks of Berger Paints, Punjab National Bank, PVR, IndiGo, HCL Tech, Bharat Forge, Adani Enterprises and PFC saw a volume spike of more than 50 percent.

Coforge, Mindtree, Adani Enterprises, Indraprastha Gas, Bandhan Bank and Adani Ports witnessed long build-up while PVR, Shriram Transport Finance, Escorts, Bharat Forge and Apollo Tyres witnessed short build-up.

Technical view

After trading lacklustre for the most part of the session, Nifty rebounded sharply and ended with healthy gains.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President and Derivatives Analyst of Motilal Oswal Financial Services pointed out that Nifty formed an inside bar as it traded inside the wider trading range of the last session and also formed a hammer candle which indicates that supports are intact and short-term base could again form in the market.

"Now it has to hold above 13,450-13,500 to witness a bullish bias towards 13,600 and 13,750 while on the downside major support exists at 13,333 and 13,131 levels," Taparia said.

India VIX fell down by 5.20 percent from 23.19 to 21.98 levels and the decline in volatility has given support for a bounce-back move.

"India VIX has to hold below 19 zones to continue the bull-grip in the market," Taparia said.

Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, is of the view as bulls successfully defended the low of preceding session present around 13,131 levels, Nifty may continue the rangebound move with a positive bias and in that scenario, best case target for the near-term can be 13,643.

Failure to sustain above 13,131 can once again strengthen the bears for a target of 13,047, Mohammad said.

"For the time being, as markets may remain volatile traders are advised to wait for one or two trading sessions for better clarity of trends," he said.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.