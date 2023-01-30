Taking Stock | Market makes a smart recovery amid choppy trade; Sensex up 170 points, Nifty above 17,600

In an extremely volatile session on Dalal Street, the benchmark indices managed to close on a positive note on January 30, snapping a two-day losing streak.

At close, the Sensex was up 169.51 points or 0.29% at 59,500.41, and the Nifty was up 44.70 points or 0.25% at 17,649.

After a gap-down start, the market recovered smartly in the early hours, and gyrated between gains and losses during the session as the market participants remain cautious ahead of the Budget 2022-23 and interest rate decision by major central banks.Â The Sensex and Nifty sank to the day's low of 58,699.20 and 17,405.55 but recovered smartly.

"The response by Adani had a mixed effect on the stock group and market. The saga is likely to continue as a hanging risk in the minds of the investors in the medium-term. To expect a scientific assessment report either by a strong independent third party or government is dim in the short-term. Now the focus of the market will be on budget and fed policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Adani Stocks continue to remain in focus

The Adani group stocks traded mixed on January 30Â with Adani Enterprises share price ended 4 percent higher, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone ended marginally lower.

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission, Adani Power and Adani Total Gas fell 5-20 percent.

Stocks and sectors

Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Technologies were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Power Grid Corporation, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Larsen and Toubro and IndusInd Bank.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Energy index shed 3 percent. The information technology index rose a percent and the PSU Bank index was up 0.5 percent.

The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices ended marginally lower.

On the BSE, the power and oil & gas indices lost further ground and shed 5.3 percent and 4 percent, while capital goods and metal indices fell 1 percent each. The information technology index rose 1 percent.

More than 150 stocks touched their 52-week lows on the BSE including Bal Pharma, Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, Gland Pharma, Omaxe, Indigo Paints, SpiceJet, Zydus Wellness, Vikas WSP and Sintex Industries.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Laurus Lab, SRF and Gail India.

A short build-up was seen in Dixon technologies, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements. A long build-up was seen in Persistent Systems, Coforge and Hindustan Copper.

Outlook for January 31

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets ended marginally higher amid volatility, taking a breather after Fridayâ€™s fall. After the initial downtick, the Nifty index oscillated violently within the 17,400-17,700 zone and finally settled closer to the upper band of the range at 17,648.95 levels. However, only a handful of index majors contributed to the rebound while the broader indices continue to reel under pressure.

Markets have been trying to hold the support zone of long term moving average (200 EMA) however we expect the negative tone to continue until the Nifty reclaims 18,000 decisively or forms a reversal pattern. Besides, volatility would continue to keep the traders on the edge citing upcoming events. In such a scenario, it is prudent to restrict positions and prefer a hedged approach.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Volatility continued to be the order of the day, as benchmark Sensex gyrated nearly 1,000 points intra-day before staging a smart comeback in late trades on selective buying. Two big events, the interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve and the Union Budget are keeping investors nervous. Technically, the Nifty found support near 17,400 and bounced back sharply.

However, the short term texture of the market is still on the down side. A pullback rally could be seen if the index trades above 17,550. Above the same, the market could rally till 17,750-17,800. On the flip side, below 17,550, the market could slip till 17,400 - 17,350.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

Continuing with the bearish momentum from the last week the Nifty opened gap down & went down to breach the last weekâ€™s low of 17,493. On the downside it received support near 17,400 & recovered sharply towards the end of the session, resulting in a positive daily close. Consequently, the Nifty managed to hold above the 61.8% retracement of the Sept â€“ Dec 2022 rise & 200 DEMA, which are near 17,550. This makes todayâ€™s low of 17,405 a crucial support.

On the higher side, the index can test 17,800, which will now act as a resistance as per the principle of role reversal.