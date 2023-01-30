English
    Taking Stock | Market makes a smart recovery amid choppy trade; Sensex up 170 points, Nifty above 17,600

    Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Technologies gained the most of the Nifty. Power Grid Corporation, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Larsen and Toubro and IndusInd Bank saw the biggest losses

    Rakesh Patil
    January 30, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

    In an extremely volatile session on Dalal Street, the benchmark indices managed to close on a positive note on January 30, snapping a two-day losing streak.

    At close, the Sensex was up 169.51 points or 0.29% at 59,500.41, and the Nifty was up 44.70 points or 0.25% at 17,649.

    After a gap-down start, the market recovered smartly in the early hours, and gyrated between gains and losses during the session as the market participants remain cautious ahead of the Budget 2022-23 and interest rate decision by major central banks.Â The Sensex and Nifty sank to the day's low of 58,699.20 and 17,405.55 but recovered smartly.

    "The response by Adani had a mixed effect on the stock group and market. The saga is likely to continue as a hanging risk in the minds of the investors in the medium-term. To expect a scientific assessment report either by a strong independent third party or government is dim in the short-term. Now the focus of the market will be on budget and fed policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,500.41169.51 +0.29%
    Nifty 5017,648.9544.60 +0.25%
    Nifty Bank40,387.4542.15 +0.10%
    Nifty 50 17,648.95 44.60 (0.25%)
    Mon, Jan 30, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Enterpris2,892.85131.40 +4.76%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp211.85-7.40 -3.38%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT30094.80328.30 +1.10%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy23434.70-735.25 -3.04%