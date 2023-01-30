English
    L&T Q3 result: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 2,553 crore, beats expectations

    L&T Q3 result: Improved execution of infrastructure projects and growth in information technology and technology services portfolio gave a boost to numbers

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST
     
     
    Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on January 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,553 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 24 percent from the year-ago period, on better execution of infrastructure projects and continued growth in the IT&TS portfolio.

    The revenue from operations zoomed to Rs 46,390 crore, 17 percent higher from the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

    The numbers were better than expected. According to a brokerage poll conducted by Moneycontrol, consolidated revenue for the third quarter of FY23 was seen rising 5.2 percent sequentially and 13.7 percent annually to Rs 44,972.85 crore.

    The company's net profit was estimated to go up 13.7 percent on-quarter and 23.4 percent on-year to Rs 2,535 crore in the October-December period.