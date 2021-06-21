Taking Stock | Bargain-hunting lifts market; investors richer by Rs 1.6 lakh crore

Headline indices the Sensex and the Nifty logged decent gains on June 21 as investors bought in shares of most sectors at the fag end of the session.

After opening lower, the Sensex traded in the red for the most part of the day. However, the last hour of the session saw bargain hunting, which helped the market close with gains.

The Sensex ended 230 points, or 0.44 percent, higher at 52,574.46, while the Nifty settled with a gain of 63 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,746.50. As many as 21 stocks ended in the green in the 30-share pack Sensex.

Mid and small-caps outperformed their larger peers. The BSE midcap index closed 0.82 percent higher, while the smallcap index finished with a gain of 0.83 percent.

The overall market-capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 228.95 lakh crore on June 21 against Rs 227.34 lakh crore in the previous session on June 18, making investors richer by around Rs 1.6 lakh crore in a day.

"The domestic market opened on a weak note due to the hawkish monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. But the market clawed back above day’s low and closed in the green as the market expects a faster economic recovery owing to the PM's announcement on free inoculation for all citizens," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks & sectors

On the NSE, barring Nifty Auto (down 0.41 percent) and IT (down 0.28 percent), all sectoral indices ended in the green, with Nifty PSU Bank jumping 4.11 percent and Nifty Realty climbing 2.33 percent.

Nifty Metal rose 1.12 percent and Nifty Bank logged a gain of 0.91 percent.

PSU bank stocks stole the limelight following reports that the government was going to privatise Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank.

Nearly 400 stocks, including Asian Paints, APL Apollo Tubes, Dixon Technologies (India), Hindustan Unilever, Honda India Power Products, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Marico, Relaxo Footwear, South Indian Bank, Sun TV and United Breweries, hit their 52-week highs on BSE.

Some 570 stocks, including Central Bank of India, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Arman Financial Services, Majesco, Future Retail, Future Lifestyle Fashions, HCC and Suzlon Energy, hit their upper circuits on BSE during the day.

Technical view

The market witnessed swift recovery from its short-term support at around 15,500. The Nifty formed a strong bullish candle after three trading sessions, which indicates that bulls have dominance at the key support zones.

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research, said the market's level should range between 15,500-15,900 and it would be crucial for the market to sustain above 15,500 in the short term.

"Technical evidence is aligned to support the bullish case scenario. As such, investors should buy on intraday correction and look for exit around 15,900 in the short term. Momentum indicators like RSI and MACD are showing positive divergence, indicating the recovery is most likely to continue and the market may test the 15,900 level," Biswas said.

The Nifty has to hold above 15,700 to witness an up move towards 15,900 and 16,000, while on the downside, support can be seen at 15,600 and 15,550, Chandan Taparia, Vice President and Derivatives Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Gaurav Bissa, AVP Derivatives & Technicals at LKP Securities said it was the second consecutive time when that the Nifty made a strong comeback, reflecting the strength in the markets.

However, on an hourly basis, it is just about closing near Ichimoku cloud support. For the Nifty to inch toward 16,000, it has to give an hourly closing of above 15,780-15,800, said Bissa.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.