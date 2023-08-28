Sun Pharma to increase R&D spending in specialty products: MD Dilip Shanghvi

Sun Pharma will continue to invest in building an R&D pipeline for both the global generics and the specialty businesses, Shanghvi said (file photo)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sun Pharma’s R&D spending is expected to be about 7-8 percent of sales in FY24 with an increased focus on specialty R&D, the management said during the company’s AGM on August 28.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. spent approximately Rs 2,400 core on Research and Development (R&D), which accounted for about 5.5 percent of its sales for FY 23.

While speaking at the pharma major's 31st AGM, Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said Sun Pharma will continue to invest in building an R&D pipeline for both the global generics and the specialty businesses.

Shanghvi additionally expressed the company's anticipation of continued expansion within its global specialty sector.

The company’s global specialty revenues recorded a strong 29 percent growth to reach $871 million in FY 23. Its contribution has more than doubled from seven percent of consolidated revenues in FY18 to about 16.2 percent in FY23.

Shanghvi added that Sun Pharma will continue to focus on improving manufacturing efficiencies and optimizing costs. He said that all the company’s businesses are well-positioned, and it expects high-single-digit consolidated topline growth for FY24.

The generics business in the US continued to face price erosion and the ramifications of Import Alert at Sun Pharma’s Halol facility, imposed in December 2022, Shanghvi noted. However, the company was able to partly compensate for these headwinds in the US generics through new launches and market share gains, he said.

He also spoke about the various products under trial. Ilumya, is currently undergoing Phase-3 clinical trials for psoriatic arthritis. MM-II has completed global Phase-2B trial as a potential treatment for knee pain in patients with symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. SCD-044 is in Phase-2 clinical trials as a potential oral treatment for atopic dermatitis and moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor agonist, GL0034, has completed Phase-1 clinical trials. Early clinical data demonstrated marked weight loss and good tolerability.

Shares of Sun Pharma closed at Rs 1,117, up 0.96 percent on the NSE on August 28.