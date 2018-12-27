Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, NTPC, Tata Global, Cimmco, Titagarh Wagons, HUL

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Sun Pharma: Subsidiary DUSA Pharmaceuticals gets relief from US court in patent infringement case.

Hindustan Unilever: Company said NAA order refers to need to pass on benefit of cut in rates to consumers and the order is fully consistent with HUL's stand & actions.

NTPC: Investment approval has been accorded for Bilhaur Solar PV Project of 140 MW capacity and Auraiya Solar PV Project of 20 MW capacity.

Tata Global Beverages: CARE reaffirmed its A1+ rating in respect of company's securities and borrowings for commercial papers of Rs 715 crore.

Fedders Electric and Engineering: Sanjay Chugh, Practicing Company Secretary resigned as the Secretarial Auditor of the company, due to some inevitable circumstances.

Jetking Infotrain: Board appointed Swati Gaikawad Bhatt as an Additional Director (designated as Independent Director).

Vista Pharmaceuticals: Board approved the allotment of 8,37,720 equity shares on conversion of 8,37,720 convertible warrants to Vasant V Alli, the promoter of the company.

Mawana Sugars: Board appointed Manju Vira Gupta as an Additional Director (under the category of Non-Executive Independent Woman Director).

Lesha Industries: Board and approved sub division of equity shares of the company from existing face value of Rs 10 per share to Re 1.

YKM Industries: Anil Jain, a part of the promoter group of company, will be selling 6,06,665 equity shares (representing 13.51 percent of the total equity) through Offer for Sale route on December 28 and December 31.

Cimmco: Titagarh Wagons, a part of the promoter group of company will be selling 15,43,090 shares (representing 5.64 percent of total equity) through Offer for Sale (OFS) route on December 27 and 28.

Blue Coast Hotels: Dilip Bhagtani has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Aurionpro Solutions: Carol Realini, Independent Director of the company, has resigned from the directorship.

Man Industries: Sebi slapped Rs 10 crore fine on 3 promoters of the company for failing to make an open offer to the company’s shareholders.

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus gets tentative US FDA nod for Febuxostat used for reducing production of uric acid in the body

Shanthi Gears: Board approved buyback of shares – 6.12 percent equity at Rs 140ps

Bulk Deals on December 26

Akash Infra-Projects: Silkon Trades LLP purchased 80,000 shares of the company at Rs 100 per share on the NSE.

Cupid: Tamohara Investment Managers Private Ltd sold 71,540 shares of the company at Rs 148.95 per share on the NSE.

Golden Tobacco: SMS Holdings Pvt Ltd sold 1,14,582 shares of the company at Rs 35 per share on the NSE.

OnMobile Global: Vertex Customer Management India sold 9,29,608 shares of the company at Rs 34.6 per share on the NSE.

Rolta India: Central Bank of India (Capital Market Service Branch) sold 9,70,151 shares of the company at Rs 8.88 per share on the NSE.

5paisa Capital: Satpal Khattar sold 2,46,861 shares of the company at Rs 190 per share on the BSE.

Mukta Agriculture: SArvottam Securities Private Limited bought 1,20,000 shares of the company at Rs 29.45 per share on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Company's officials will be meeting HDFC Securities on December 27.

Allied Computers International (Asia): Board meeting is scheduled on January 2 to consider the draft of Director's Report and Corporate Governance Report and audited annual balance sheet and profit and loss account for the year ended March 2018.

Mahindra Logistics: Company's officials will be meeting Motilal Oswal Asset Management on January 3 and Morgan Stanley on January 7.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: Board meeting is scheduled on January 18 to consider the audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending on December 2018.

Mahanagar Gas: Company's officials will be meeting Tokio Marine Asset Management on January 3.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Board meeting is scheduled on January 4 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Vintage Securities: Board meeting is scheduled on January 1 to consider the appointment of Moul Shree Jhunjhunwala as an Additional Director and resignation of Sumana Raychaudhuri as a director.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Company's officials will be attending Nomura@CES2019 conference organised by Nomura in Las Vegas on January 8.