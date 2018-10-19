App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: RIL, ACC, UltraTech, ICICI Securities, Mindtree, Havells India, DCB Bank

ICICI Securities, SBI Life Insurance Company, UltraTech Cement, and Bhansali Engineering Polymers are likely to be in focus on the back of their September quarter results announcements.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks that are in today

Results on Friday: ICICI Securities, SBI Life Insurance Company, UltraTech Cement, Bhansali Engineering Polymers.

Reliance Industries Q2: Profit rises 0.6 percent to Rs 9,516 crore versus Rs 9,459 crore; revenue increases 11.3 percent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore versus Rs 1.29 lakh crore; GRM at $9.50 a barrel versus $10.50 a barrel QoQ.

Reliance Industries: Jio will acquire 51.34 percent stake in Hathway Cable and 66.01 percent in DEN Networks.

ACC Q2: Consolidated net profit rises 15.2 percent to Rs 209.1 crore versus Rs 181.5 crore; revenue increases 10.2 percent to Rs 3,433.2 crore versus Rs 3,116.5 crore YoY.

Mindtree Q2: Profit jumps 30.4 percent to Rs 206.3 crore versus Rs 158.2 crore; revenue rises 7.1 percent to Rs 1,755.4 crore versus Rs 1,639.5 crore; constant currency revenue growth at 2.4% QoQ.

Cyient Q2: Profit surges 54 percent to Rs 127.1 crore versus Rs 82.5 crore; revenue rises 10 percent to Rs 1,187 crore versus Rs 1,080 crore; dollar revenue increases 5.04 percent to $168.9 million versus $160.8 million QoQ.

Havells India Q2: Profit increases 4.4 percent to Rs 178.6 crore versus Rs 171 crore; revenue jumps 23.3 percent to Rs 2,191 crore versus Rs 1,777.4 crore YoY.

DCB Bank Q2: Profit jumps 24.7 percent to Rs 73.44 crore versus Rs 58.9 crore; net interest income increases 13.6 percent to Rs 281.84 crore YoY; gross NPA fell to 1.84 percent versus 1.86 percent and net NPA declines to 0.70 percent versus 0.72 percent QoQ.

5paisa Capital Q2: Consolidated loss widens to Rs 7.05 crore versus Rs 5.63 crore; revenue rises to Rs 12.77 crore versus Rs 9.07 crore QoQ.

Infosys: Board shortlisted Deputy CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka as top internal candidate for CFO post - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Yes Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO of Yes Bank should be appointed by February 1, 2019.

Sunteck Realty: India Ratings and Research upgraded the company's long-term issuer rating to 'AA-/ Stable' from 'A+'

Central Bank of India: The bank has exposure in IL&FS and its subsidiaries/SPVs by way of credit & investments, which is less than 2 percent of IL&FS Group's aggregate external debt.

Ganesh Films India: Company acquired the sole theatrical distribution rights for North India region from Vaiyam Mediyas for Tamil language movie 'Ezhumin'.

Responsive Industries: Atit Agarwal, Non-Executive Chairman & Director of the company has resigned from the office of chairmanship & directorship. Company approved to buyback 2,07,50,000 equity shares (being 7.77 percent of the total paid-up equity) at a price of Rs 77 per share.

GNA Axles: Board approved availing of fresh term loan amounting to Rs 60 crore for purchase of machinery from Central Bank of India.
First Published on Oct 19, 2018 07:45 am

tags #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Stocks in News

