Stocks in the news: RIL, ACC, UltraTech, ICICI Securities, Mindtree, Havells India, DCB Bank

Here are the stocks that are in today

Results on Friday: ICICI Securities, SBI Life Insurance Company, UltraTech Cement, Bhansali Engineering Polymers.

Reliance Industries Q2: Profit rises 0.6 percent to Rs 9,516 crore versus Rs 9,459 crore; revenue increases 11.3 percent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore versus Rs 1.29 lakh crore; GRM at $9.50 a barrel versus $10.50 a barrel QoQ.

Reliance Industries: Jio will acquire 51.34 percent stake in Hathway Cable and 66.01 percent in DEN Networks.

ACC Q2: Consolidated net profit rises 15.2 percent to Rs 209.1 crore versus Rs 181.5 crore; revenue increases 10.2 percent to Rs 3,433.2 crore versus Rs 3,116.5 crore YoY.

Mindtree Q2: Profit jumps 30.4 percent to Rs 206.3 crore versus Rs 158.2 crore; revenue rises 7.1 percent to Rs 1,755.4 crore versus Rs 1,639.5 crore; constant currency revenue growth at 2.4% QoQ.

Cyient Q2: Profit surges 54 percent to Rs 127.1 crore versus Rs 82.5 crore; revenue rises 10 percent to Rs 1,187 crore versus Rs 1,080 crore; dollar revenue increases 5.04 percent to $168.9 million versus $160.8 million QoQ.

Havells India Q2: Profit increases 4.4 percent to Rs 178.6 crore versus Rs 171 crore; revenue jumps 23.3 percent to Rs 2,191 crore versus Rs 1,777.4 crore YoY.

DCB Bank Q2: Profit jumps 24.7 percent to Rs 73.44 crore versus Rs 58.9 crore; net interest income increases 13.6 percent to Rs 281.84 crore YoY; gross NPA fell to 1.84 percent versus 1.86 percent and net NPA declines to 0.70 percent versus 0.72 percent QoQ.

5paisa Capital Q2: Consolidated loss widens to Rs 7.05 crore versus Rs 5.63 crore; revenue rises to Rs 12.77 crore versus Rs 9.07 crore QoQ.

Infosys: Board shortlisted Deputy CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka as top internal candidate for CFO post - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Yes Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO of Yes Bank should be appointed by February 1, 2019.

Sunteck Realty: India Ratings and Research upgraded the company's long-term issuer rating to 'AA-/ Stable' from 'A+'

Central Bank of India: The bank has exposure in IL&FS and its subsidiaries/SPVs by way of credit & investments, which is less than 2 percent of IL&FS Group's aggregate external debt.

Ganesh Films India: Company acquired the sole theatrical distribution rights for North India region from Vaiyam Mediyas for Tamil language movie 'Ezhumin'.

Responsive Industries: Atit Agarwal, Non-Executive Chairman & Director of the company has resigned from the office of chairmanship & directorship. Company approved to buyback 2,07,50,000 equity shares (being 7.77 percent of the total paid-up equity) at a price of Rs 77 per share.