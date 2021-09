September 28, 2021 / 02:22 PM IST

Tapan Patel- Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities: Crude oil prices traded higher with benchmark NYMEX WTI crude oil prices were trading 1.02% up near $76.22 per barrel for the day. MCX Crude oil October futures were trading 1.29% up near Rs 5,651 per barrel by noon.

Crude oil prices are expected to trade up for the day with resistance at $78 and support at $74 per barrel. MCX Crude oil October has support at Rs 5,560 and resistance at Rs 5,720.