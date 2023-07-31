English
    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open higher on firm global cues; GIFT Nifty flat

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: All three major U.S. indexes ended the week with gains, after a slew of Big Tech earnings, economic data and central bank announcements boosted investor confidence in a soft landing for the U.S. economy. Asian shares looked to end the month on a firm note on Monday in a week littered with major economic releases, central bank meetings and earnings updates from mega caps Amazon and Apple, though rising Japanese bond yields were a risk.

    • July 31, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

      Amisha Vora, Chairperson & MD, Prabhudas Lilladher view on domestic companies direct listing on foreign exchanges and IFSC in Ahmedabad



      The government’s decision to allow Indian companies to list directly on global exchanges even before being listed on domestic bourses is a very welcome move. Globally, and particularly in the US, some of the Indian businesses are getting much better valuation and much wider investor base compared to India.

      Obviously, it is a large pool of opportunities. Considering the fact that Indian economy is on an upswing now, it will help attract more investments into India and allow Indian companies to attract more growth capital. Also, the decision will have great potential to boost the Indian startup industry.

    • July 31, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

      Sensex Today | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      FPI’s sustained buying continues in July. During the last three months, from May 1st through 28th July, FPIs have invested Rs 136351 crores in India. In July through 28th FPIs have invested in equity for Rs 45365 crores. However, it appears that the momentum of buying has slowed down and FPIs have turned sellers during the last two trading days.

      An important feature of FPI investment is that their buy/sell strategy is influenced by external factors like dollar index, US bond yields and global market trends, apart from domestic fundamentals. This is the reason why FPIs, during the last three months, have been buying the same financial stocks which they have been selling in the first three months of 2023.

      Financials, automobiles, capital goods, real estate and FMCG continue to attract bulk of FPI investment.

    • July 31, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

      On Friday, the Nifty opened on a flat note and witnessed volatile price action. It drifted lower during the first half and witnessed a sharp recovery towards the close which helped it to close off the intraday lows though down ~14 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the Nifty has closed in the negative for the second consecutive day. It has been trading in a downward-sloping channel and we expect it to consolidate within this channel. It can witness a bounce towards the key hourly moving averages placed in the range 19690 – 19720 from where we expect the selling pressure to resume. On the weekly charts, the Nifty has closed in the negative after rising for four consecutive weeks and which also suggests that the Nifty can consolidate. The momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal and thus the pullbacks shall be difficult to sustain. Overall, the short-term outlook remains range bound between 19500 – 20000. Crucial support levels to keep handy are 19540 - 19500 and on the upside, 19700 - 19720 is the immediate hurdle zone.

      Bank Nifty opened the gap down and witnessed a weak closing. Though it witnessed a pullback during the last hour of the session, however, the structure still points towards a short-term consolidation. On the weekly chart as well we can observe that the Bank Nifty traded within the range 44700 – 46370 of the penultimate week and thus formed an Inside Bar pattern which makes the extremes of the range crucial levels to watch out for in the short term. A breach of this range on either side shall lead to a move in that direction. Overall, we expect the Bank Nifty to consolidate between 46500 – 45000.

    • July 31, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST
    • July 31, 2023 / 07:32 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Asian markets trade higher with Hang Seng, Nikkei up 2% each

      Asian shares looked to end the month on a firm note on Monday in a week littered with major economic releases, central bank meetings and earnings updates from mega caps Amazon and Apple, though rising Japanese bond yields were a risk.

      The early impetus for shares was positive following Friday's U.S. data showing an easing in wage costs and core inflation, which fuelled hopes the Federal Reserve was done tightening.

      Figures due this week include the U.S. ISM surveys on manufacturing and services, the July payrolls report and European inflation. China factory surveys are due later on Monday.

      The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates by at least a quarter point, but markets are more divided on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia will hike or stay on hold.

    • July 31, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Wall Street ends week higher on US soft landing hopes

      All three major U.S. indexes ended the week with gains, after a slew of Big Tech earnings, economic data and central bank announcements boosted investor confidence in a soft landing for the U.S. economy.

      U.S. annual inflation slowed considerably in June, likely pushing the Federal Reserve closer to ending its fastest interest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s, data showed on Friday.

      In the 12 months through June, the PCE price index advanced 3.0%. That was the smallest annual gain since March 2021 and followed a 3.8% rise in May.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176.37 points, or 0.5%, to 35,459.09, the S&P 500 gained 44.76 points, or 0.99%, to 4,582.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 266.55 points, or 1.9%, to 14,316.66.

      For the week, the Nasdaq climbed 2.02%, while the S&P rose 1.01%, and the Dow gained 0.66%. The gains gave the S&P 500 its highest close since April 4, 2022.

    • July 31, 2023 / 07:27 AM IST

      Market On Friday:

      The Indian equity indices started the August series on a negative note and also ended lower for the second consecutive session on July 28 amid selling seen in the information technology, banking and oil & gas names.

      At close, the Sensex was down 106.62 points or 0.16 percent at 66,160.20, and the Nifty was down 13.90 points or 0.07 percent at 19,646.

      Amid mixed global cues, the market started on a negative note and witness further sell-off as the day progressed, however, last-hour buying in the power and realty names managed to erase the losses.

      For the week, BSE Sensex lost 0.78 percent and Nifty50 fell 0.5 percent.

      Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, BPCL, Tata Motors and HCL Technologies were among the top losers on the Nifty, while NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Enterprises and M&M were top gainers.

      Among sectors, power and realty indices rose 2 percent each, while metal, capital goods and healthcare added 0.4 percent each. On the other hand, selling was seen in the banking, oil & gas and information technology names.

      The BSE Midcap and Smallcap index added 0.5 percent each.

    • July 31, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

    • July 31, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

