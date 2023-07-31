Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open higher on firm global cues; GIFT Nifty flat

The government’s decision to allow Indian companies to list directly on global exchanges even before being listed on domestic bourses is a very welcome move. Globally, and particularly in the US, some of the Indian businesses are getting much better valuation and much wider investor base compared to India.
Obviously, it is a large pool of opportunities. Considering the fact that Indian economy is on an upswing now, it will help attract more investments into India and allow Indian companies to attract more growth capital. Also, the decision will have great potential to boost the Indian startup industry.