English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Sep 05, 2023 / 10:12 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Vishnu Prakash R Punglia list with 66% premium

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cipla, Coal India, Titan Company, Apollo Hospitals and Grasim Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel.

    • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Vishnu Prakash R Punglia list with 66% premium
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex65,795.69167.55 +0.26%
      Nifty 5019,578.7549.95 +0.26%
      Nifty Bank44,655.4577.15 +0.17%
      Nifty 50 19,578.75 49.95 (0.26%)
      Tue, Sep 05, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Apollo Hospital4,953.00128.15 +2.66%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco481.55-5.10 -1.05%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4708.7059.90 +1.29%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6979.70-27.35 -0.39%


    • September 05, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
    • September 05, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart

      Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRPL) made its debut on the stock markets today, listing on the exchange at Rs 165 per share, a gain of around 66 percent.

      The company's listing was in line with expectations, as it is a well-established company with a strong track record in the water supply sector. The company is also benefiting from various government initiatives, which are likely to boost its growth in the coming years. The IPO was well-received by investors, with the issue being subscribed to 87.82 times.

      Investors who participated in the IPO can either book profits immediately or hold on to their shares for the long term.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 05, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Vishnu Prakash R Punglia lists at Rs 165, over 66% premium to issue price

      Vishnu Prakash R Punglia made a bumper debut on the bourses on September 5, at 66.7 percent premium to issue price of Rs 99.

      The shares of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company started trading on the NSE at Rs 165 and on the BSE at Rs 163.30.

      The listing was in-line with analysts' expectations, given the robust IPO subscription numbers, increasing focus on the infrastructure space by the government, strong order book and reasonable valuations. Read More

    • September 05, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Market at 10 AM

      The Sensex was up 160.04 points or 0.24 percent at 65,788.18, and the Nifty was up 51.40 points or 0.26 percent at 19,580.20. About 2105 shares advanced, 783 shares declined, and 111 shares unchanged.

      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Apollo Hospital4,935.902.3211.54k
      BPCL349.701.45599.01k
      Grasim1,864.001.25212.99k
      Sun Pharma1,120.301.03275.36k
      Titan Company3,131.701.01278.55k
      Cipla1,250.150.91891.52k
      ONGC184.500.852.18m
      Kotak Mahindra1,776.350.8387.63k
      ITC440.850.771.41m
      UPL611.900.731.14m
      ,
      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      JSW Steel801.70-1391.24k
      Hindalco482.30-0.891.09m
      Tata Steel130.70-0.89.13m
      Dr Reddys Labs5,616.00-0.7785.05k
      UltraTechCement8,527.55-0.6437.76k
      Bharti Airtel859.80-0.64346.45k
      SBI Life Insura1,322.05-0.47144.61k
      NTPC235.00-0.343.19m
      HDFC Bank1,580.15-0.282.26m
      Eicher Motors3,426.95-0.2170.54k
    • September 05, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Ramco Cements puts 3 MW wind power capacity on stream; shares trade flat

      Ramco Cements shares traded flat in the early hours of September 5 after the company commissioned the balance capacity at its Kolimigundla plant.

      The balance capacity of 3 MW of waste heat recovery system out of 12 MW capacity at the Kolimigundla plant was commissioned in the last week of August, the company said on September 4. With this, the total operating capacity of waste heat recovery system for the company has increased to 43 MW.

      The company’s wind power capacity, including its subsidiary’s capacity of 40 MW, stands at 166 MW, Ramco Cements said.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 05, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

      Read More

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Tata Power shares hit 52-week high as renewable arm signs more power supply pacts

      Tata Power's share price rose nearly a percent to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 262.50 in the early trade on September 5, as the company said its renewable power arm has signed a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Neosym Industry.

      Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) will supply power to Neosym Industry -- a Gray & S.G. Iron casting, manufacturing company -- from a 26 MW AC Group Captive Solar plant. The project, located at Jamkhed, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra with an anticipated electricity generation capacity of 59 million units annually, will start from March 2024.

    • September 05, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Zen Technologies rallies 2% on winning Rs 123.3-crore defence deal

      Shares of Zen Technologies traded 2 percent higher at Rs 840 early on September 5 on the back of winning a Rs 123.3-crore order from the defence ministry.

      "As of June 30, our order book amounted to Rs 542 crore. During the current quarter, we've secured orders worth Rs 733 crore, raising our total order book to Rs 1,275 crore (excluding tax)," the company said.

      The orders included Training Simulators worth Rs 590.96 crore, Counter Drone System worth Rs 456.11 crore and Services (Including AMC) worth Rs 228.25 crore.

    • September 05, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Escorts Kubota to increase prices of tractors with effect from September 16

      The agri machinery business division of Escorts Kubota will be increasing the prices of its tractors effective September 16 onwards. The increase in prices would vary across models or variants and geographies.

    • September 05, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by Punjab & Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank:

      NIFTY PSU BANK Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Punjab & Sind40.208.215.88m
      Central Bank39.357.0720.22m
      UCO Bank35.006.3820.26m
      Bank of India92.353.36.23m
      IOB32.753.1514.03m
      Bank of Mah42.451.9216.35m
      Union Bank89.651.766.65m
      PNB68.401.4818.66m
      Indian Bank388.951.39211.01k
      Bank of Baroda197.451.025.95m
    • September 05, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Nalanda India offloads stake in TCNS, shares see marginal decline

      Shares of TCNS Clothing were trading less than one percent lower on the NSE, a day after portfolio investor Nalanda India Equity Fund offloaded 1.4 percent stake in the clothing manufacturer.

      According to BSE bulk deals data, foreign portfolio investor Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 8,89,635 equity shares or 1.4 percent stake in TCNS Clothing, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 370.03 per share. As of June 2023, Nalanda India held a 6.84% stake in TCNS.

      In May 2023, the Aditya Birla Group announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in TCNS Clothing. The deal worth Rs 1,650 crore included the founding promoter's stake through an SPA (Share Purchase Agreement) and a conditional public offer.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • September 05, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
      BSE Volume Shockers
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)Today Vol 5D Avg VolVol Chg(%)
      Phoenix Town88.20
      5%
      		28.27k
      3,574.20      		691.00
      Kamanwala15.04
      19.94%
      		241.69k
      32,989.20      		633.00
      Gilada Finance15.66
      20%
      		405.00k
      59,242.40      		584.00
      BL Kashyap55.50
      1.67%
      		639.58k
      107,665.80      		494.00
      MAS Financial S885.55
      8.87%
      		11.79k
      2,922.00      		304.00
      Standard Capita48.97
      5%
      		25.00k
      7,632.40      		228.00
      Jindal Hotels47.50
      9.15%
      		18.62k
      5,670.40      		228.00
      Tide Water Oil1,220.00
      2.01%
      		12.48k
      3,813.20      		227.00
      Chennai Ferrous141.05
      -1.71%
      		10.59k
      3,458.80      		206.00
      AVAILABLE FINAN134.90
      2.12%
      		3.24k
      1,111.20      		191.00
    • September 05, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

      Dr Reddy's Laboratories has clarified on the news item of 'Private equity firm Bain Capital has approached Indian pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) to explore a joint bid for the promoters of Cipla”.

      The company said that it does not comment on market speculations and there is currently no such event or information which requires a disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market