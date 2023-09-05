Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Vishnu Prakash R Punglia list with 66% premium

Raymond gains over 8% after brokerages initiate 'buy' on Raymond
Growth is visible across businesses for Raymond which is led by category expansion and market share gains, said Jefferies... Read More
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|65,795.69
|167.55
|+0.26%
|Nifty 50
|19,578.75
|49.95
|+0.26%
|Nifty Bank
|44,655.45
|77.15
|+0.17%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Apollo Hospital
|4,953.00
|128.15
|+2.66%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|481.55
|-5.10
|-1.05%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4708.70
|59.90
|+1.29%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6979.70
|-27.35
|-0.39%
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRPL) made its debut on the stock markets today, listing on the exchange at Rs 165 per share, a gain of around 66 percent.
The company's listing was in line with expectations, as it is a well-established company with a strong track record in the water supply sector. The company is also benefiting from various government initiatives, which are likely to boost its growth in the coming years. The IPO was well-received by investors, with the issue being subscribed to 87.82 times.
Investors who participated in the IPO can either book profits immediately or hold on to their shares for the long term.
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia made a bumper debut on the bourses on September 5, at 66.7 percent premium to issue price of Rs 99.
The shares of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company started trading on the NSE at Rs 165 and on the BSE at Rs 163.30.
The listing was in-line with analysts' expectations, given the robust IPO subscription numbers, increasing focus on the infrastructure space by the government, strong order book and reasonable valuations. Read More
The Sensex was up 160.04 points or 0.24 percent at 65,788.18, and the Nifty was up 51.40 points or 0.26 percent at 19,580.20. About 2105 shares advanced, 783 shares declined, and 111 shares unchanged.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Apollo Hospital
|4,935.90
|2.3
|211.54k
|BPCL
|349.70
|1.45
|599.01k
|Grasim
|1,864.00
|1.25
|212.99k
|Sun Pharma
|1,120.30
|1.03
|275.36k
|Titan Company
|3,131.70
|1.01
|278.55k
|Cipla
|1,250.15
|0.91
|891.52k
|ONGC
|184.50
|0.85
|2.18m
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,776.35
|0.8
|387.63k
|ITC
|440.85
|0.77
|1.41m
|UPL
|611.90
|0.73
|1.14m
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|JSW Steel
|801.70
|-1
|391.24k
|Hindalco
|482.30
|-0.89
|1.09m
|Tata Steel
|130.70
|-0.8
|9.13m
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,616.00
|-0.77
|85.05k
|UltraTechCement
|8,527.55
|-0.64
|37.76k
|Bharti Airtel
|859.80
|-0.64
|346.45k
|SBI Life Insura
|1,322.05
|-0.47
|144.61k
|NTPC
|235.00
|-0.34
|3.19m
|HDFC Bank
|1,580.15
|-0.28
|2.26m
|Eicher Motors
|3,426.95
|-0.21
|70.54k
Ramco Cements shares traded flat in the early hours of September 5 after the company commissioned the balance capacity at its Kolimigundla plant.
The balance capacity of 3 MW of waste heat recovery system out of 12 MW capacity at the Kolimigundla plant was commissioned in the last week of August, the company said on September 4. With this, the total operating capacity of waste heat recovery system for the company has increased to 43 MW.
The company’s wind power capacity, including its subsidiary’s capacity of 40 MW, stands at 166 MW, Ramco Cements said.
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Tata Power shares hit 52-week high as renewable arm signs more power supply pacts
Tata Power's share price rose nearly a percent to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 262.50 in the early trade on September 5, as the company said its renewable power arm has signed a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Neosym Industry.
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) will supply power to Neosym Industry -- a Gray & S.G. Iron casting, manufacturing company -- from a 26 MW AC Group Captive Solar plant. The project, located at Jamkhed, Ahmednagar in Maharashtra with an anticipated electricity generation capacity of 59 million units annually, will start from March 2024.
Shares of Zen Technologies traded 2 percent higher at Rs 840 early on September 5 on the back of winning a Rs 123.3-crore order from the defence ministry.
"As of June 30, our order book amounted to Rs 542 crore. During the current quarter, we've secured orders worth Rs 733 crore, raising our total order book to Rs 1,275 crore (excluding tax)," the company said.
The orders included Training Simulators worth Rs 590.96 crore, Counter Drone System worth Rs 456.11 crore and Services (Including AMC) worth Rs 228.25 crore.
The agri machinery business division of Escorts Kubota will be increasing the prices of its tractors effective September 16 onwards. The increase in prices would vary across models or variants and geographies.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Punjab & Sind
|40.20
|8.21
|5.88m
|Central Bank
|39.35
|7.07
|20.22m
|UCO Bank
|35.00
|6.38
|20.26m
|Bank of India
|92.35
|3.3
|6.23m
|IOB
|32.75
|3.15
|14.03m
|Bank of Mah
|42.45
|1.92
|16.35m
|Union Bank
|89.65
|1.76
|6.65m
|PNB
|68.40
|1.48
|18.66m
|Indian Bank
|388.95
|1.39
|211.01k
|Bank of Baroda
|197.45
|1.02
|5.95m
Shares of TCNS Clothing were trading less than one percent lower on the NSE, a day after portfolio investor Nalanda India Equity Fund offloaded 1.4 percent stake in the clothing manufacturer.
According to BSE bulk deals data, foreign portfolio investor Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 8,89,635 equity shares or 1.4 percent stake in TCNS Clothing, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 370.03 per share. As of June 2023, Nalanda India held a 6.84% stake in TCNS.
In May 2023, the Aditya Birla Group announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in TCNS Clothing. The deal worth Rs 1,650 crore included the founding promoter's stake through an SPA (Share Purchase Agreement) and a conditional public offer.
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Today Vol 5D Avg Vol
|Vol Chg(%)
|Phoenix Town
|88.20
5%
|28.27k
3,574.20
|691.00
|Kamanwala
|15.04
19.94%
|241.69k
32,989.20
|633.00
|Gilada Finance
|15.66
20%
|405.00k
59,242.40
|584.00
|BL Kashyap
|55.50
1.67%
|639.58k
107,665.80
|494.00
|MAS Financial S
|885.55
8.87%
|11.79k
2,922.00
|304.00
|Standard Capita
|48.97
5%
|25.00k
7,632.40
|228.00
|Jindal Hotels
|47.50
9.15%
|18.62k
5,670.40
|228.00
|Tide Water Oil
|1,220.00
2.01%
|12.48k
3,813.20
|227.00
|Chennai Ferrous
|141.05
-1.71%
|10.59k
3,458.80
|206.00
|AVAILABLE FINAN
|134.90
2.12%
|3.24k
1,111.20
|191.00
The company said that it does not comment on market speculations and there is currently no such event or information which requires a disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Regulations.