Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high; Vishnu Prakash R Punglia list with 66% premium

September 05, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Limited (VPRPL) made its debut on the stock markets today, listing on the exchange at Rs 165 per share, a gain of around 66 percent.

The company's listing was in line with expectations, as it is a well-established company with a strong track record in the water supply sector. The company is also benefiting from various government initiatives, which are likely to boost its growth in the coming years. The IPO was well-received by investors, with the issue being subscribed to 87.82 times.

Investors who participated in the IPO can either book profits immediately or hold on to their shares for the long term.